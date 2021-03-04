T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep baseball tops Ben Lippen

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 9
Ben Lippen 5
Orangeburg Prep took a 9-5 home win against Ben Lippen on Thursday at Indian Field.
A.J. Tolbert went 5-and-a-third innings on the mound, surrendering 4 runs on 4 hits, while striking out 6.
Forrest Sutcliffe came on in relief for an inning, surrendering a run on no hits. Payton Inabinet closed the game, pitching 2 innings, surrendering a run on two hits and two strikeouts.
Offensively, the Indians were lead by Tolbert, 3-for-3; Copeland Furtick, 2-for-4.
Payton Inabinet, John Mack, Hayden McGoogan, Jonathan Looper and Forrest Sutcliffe each had a hit.
The Indians will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Midland Valley in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament.
The Indians have a record of 4-1.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 10
Carolina Academy 9
Calhoun Academy took a 10-9 win against Carolina Academy on Monday.
Rebekah Haigler was the winning pitcher.
Leading hitters for CA: Haigler 2-for-3, with 4 RBI; Kailey Shannon 2-for-4, Coker Carson, Blakley Kingsmore, Belle Polin, Isabelle Haigler, and Madison Ulmer with one hit each.
Calhoun Academy 20
Clarendon Hall 5
Calhoun Academy took a 20-5 win against Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
Madison Ulmer picked up the win inside the circle.
Leading hitters for CA: Blakley Kingsmore 4-for-5 with 2 home runs and a double; Paige Bronson 2-for-4; Belle Polin 2-for-4 with a triple; Kailey Shannon 2-for-4.
Calhoun Academy is 4-0 and will play at Clarendon Hall on Friday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 5
Palmetto Athletic Club 4
Brianna Crosby drove a double into the right-centerfield gap with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate two runs and give Andrew Jackson Academy a 5-4 win in their season-opener against PAC on Thursday.
Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Morgan Walling led off the inning by reaching first on a dropped third strike. Hannah Scharber followed with a walk and Carrie Lynn Loadholt singled to load the bases with no outs. After a passed ball scored Walling and advanced Loadholt and Scharber to second and third, the PAC pitcher settled down and got a pair of strikeouts. Crosby then stepped to the plate and doubled on the first pitch she saw to plate Scharber and Loadholt, giving the Warriors the win.
Mackenzie Beard led AJA at the plate going 2-for-3. Crosby, Walling, Loadholt, Avery Peek, and Savannah Lee added one hit each.
Beard picked up the win on the mound, pitching four innings of relief and striking out eight.
The Warriors(1-0) will travel to Patrick Henry on Monday, with a 6 p.m. game start.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep wins quad match
The Orangeburg Prep Indians defeated Cardinal Newman, Wilson Hall and Heathwood Hall in a non-region golf match on Thursday.
Harris Holstein paced the Indians with an even-par 36. Meanwhile, Matthew Zeigler carded a 42 and Walt Mims chipped in a 43.
The Indians are now 6-0 on the season and play against Wardlaw Academy on Tuesday.