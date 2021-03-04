T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep baseball tops Ben Lippen

Calhoun Academy 20

Clarendon Hall 5

Andrew Jackson Academy 5

Palmetto Athletic Club 4

Brianna Crosby drove a double into the right-centerfield gap with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate two runs and give Andrew Jackson Academy a 5-4 win in their season-opener against PAC on Thursday.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Morgan Walling led off the inning by reaching first on a dropped third strike. Hannah Scharber followed with a walk and Carrie Lynn Loadholt singled to load the bases with no outs. After a passed ball scored Walling and advanced Loadholt and Scharber to second and third, the PAC pitcher settled down and got a pair of strikeouts. Crosby then stepped to the plate and doubled on the first pitch she saw to plate Scharber and Loadholt, giving the Warriors the win.