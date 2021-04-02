T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS baseball gets 6-5 win

VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 4

Denmark-Olar 0

Edisto took a 4-0 win against Denmark-Olar on Friday, as Tillman Williams scored 2 goals.

Blake Jeffcoat and Carter Files each added a goal for the Cougars in the win.

Jacob Nix had 12 saves in goal for Edisto.

The Cougars play next on April 13 against Wade Hampton.

JV BASEBALL

Branchville 11

Cathedral Academy 3

Branchville took the lead in the fourth inning and later extended it for an 11-3 win against Cathedral Academy on Friday.

The game was tied at three with the Yellow Jackets batting in the bottom of the fourth, when Rock Riser singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Branchville secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fifth inning, with Winston Infinger, Johnnathan Delk, Hunter Steedly, and Ben Wimberly each driving in runs

Mason McGriff was on the mound for Branchville in the win, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one.

Branchville scattered 15 hits in the game. Chayse Lytle, Wimberly, Infinger, and Delk all had multiple hits for the Yellow Jackets. Lytle went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Branchville.

