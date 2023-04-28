VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 4, Northside Christian Academy 3

Orangeburg Prep finished 6-0 in region play after a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Northside Christian Academy Thursday.

The Indians trailed 3-0, but scored three runs in the fifth and grabbed the lead when Mo Burroughs drove in T Riley with a squeeze bunt. Tadd Jameson, Forrest Sutcliffe, Preston Wells, Eli Pantaleon, Datron Moorer, Burroughs and Riley each had one hit to lead Orangeburg Prep.

The Indians (14-6) will open the Class 3A playoffs next week.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Dorchester Academy 5, Holly Hill Academy 3

Holly Hill Academy fell to 4-9 on the season after a 5-3 loss to Dorchester Academy Thursday. Milly Kate Prescott took the loss after striking out two batters.

Prescott had two singles, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead the Lady Raiders. Sophia Whitaker finished with a double, single and an RBI; Allison Thomas had single and Caitlyn Crisp had a single.

Holly Hill Academy will play host to a doubleheader against Faith Christian Monday.

Thomas Sumter 8, Orangeburg Prep 7

Natalie Hall struck out seven batters, but still took the loss as Orangeburg Prep fell to Thomas Sumter 8-7 Friday.

Calee Hartzog had three hits and scored three runs to lead the Lady Indians. Paige Bonnette had a hit and scored a run; Jayme Culler, Natalie Hall and Emma Grace Burleson each scored runs.