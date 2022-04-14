T&D REGION SPORTS: OP downs Wardlaw

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 10, Wardlaw Academy 2

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game, giving up four hits and striking out nine batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 10-2 win over Wardlaw.

Lauren Ballew led the Lady Indians at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Schurlknight added a hit and scored three runs. Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, stolen base and scored a run. Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and an RBI; Erin Holliday and Skylar Stillinger each had a hit and scored a run; Anna Beth Lambrecht had an RBI and Layla Garrick and Hannah Lambrecht each scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Lee Academy Tuesday, April 25.

Clarendon Hall 10, Orangeburg Prep 1

Lauren Ballew had two hits to lead Orangeburg Prep but the Lady Indians fell to Clarendon Hall 10-1 Wednesday.

Payton Schurlknight, Prestan Schurlknight and Layla Garrick each added a hit for OPS. Julie Ann Griffith took the loss after throwing five innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs. Payton Schurlknight threw the final two innings giving up three runs and striking out three batters.

JV SOFTBALL

Clarendon Hall 14, Orangeburg Prep 13

Calee Hartzog had two hits including a double to lead Orangeburg Prep, but the Lady Indians fell to Clarendon Hall 14-13 Wednesday.

Hannah Lambrecht, Natalie Hall, Riley Roe, Payton Bordenkecher, Kaydence McClendon, and Emma Burleson each added hits.

McKenzie Johnson took the loss giving up seven hits and striking out four batters.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Lee Academy Monday, April 25 at 4 p.m.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 11, Clarendon Hall 9

Jonathan Looper threw five innings of relief, giving up five hits and striking out 12 batters to help lead Branchville to an 11-9 win over Clarendon Hall.

Nathan Bauer led the Yellow Jackets with three hits while Looper added two hits and three RBIs. Bubba Lytle had two hits and two RBIs; Chandler Looper had two hits and Ronnie Nester had one hit and two RBIs.

Branchville (11-3) is at home against Woodland Wednesday at 6 p.m.

GOLF

OPS finishes regular season with a win

Orangeburg Prep golfers finished their regular season schedule with a win over Gray Collegiate. The Indians finished with a score of 152 while GCA finished with a 167.

Harris Holstein led Orangeburg Prep with a five-under 31 while Walt Mims finished even at 36.

The Indians will take part in the SCISA state tournament beginning April 25 in Conway.

