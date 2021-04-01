T&D REGION SPORTS: OP defeats Thomas Sumter

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 7

Thomas Sumter 0

DALZELL — Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 7-0 on Tuesday.

Copeland Furtick pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three hits and striking out 15.

Offensively, the Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert going 2-for-4, with Payton Inabinet, Ben Journey, Furtick, John Mack, and Hayden McGugan each recording a hit.

The Indians are now 3-2 in region play.

Calhoun Academy 10

Thomas Sumter 4

DALZELL — Calhoun Academy took a 10-4 win at Thomas Sumter on Thursday.

The Cavaliers collected 8 hits, while the Generals has just 4 hits.

Seth Tyson led CA at the plate, going 2-for-5 with 3 RBI and a stolen base. Matt Layton went 1-for-4 with a double and 2 runs scored. Mac Felder went 2-for-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI. Andrew Tucker went 1-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.

Tyson pitched 6-and-2-thirds innings for the win, allowing 4 hits, while collecting 9 strikeouts and giving up no earned runs.