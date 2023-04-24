VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 10, Palmetto Christian 0

Orangeburg Prep improved to 5-0 in region play with a 10-0 win over Palmetto Christian Monday.

Tadd Jameson and Eli Panteleon each had two hits two lead the Indians. Charlie McCutchen, Forrest Sutcliffe, Preston Wells, Mo Burroughs and Kyle Cooper each added a hit.

Sutcliffe picked up the win to improve to 8-1.

OP will play host to Ben Lippen Wednesday.

VARSITY GOLF

SCISA state golf tournament

Calhoun Academy is currently in second place in Class 2A after the first day of the SCISA state golf tournament in Conway.

The Cavaliers finished the first day five shots back of Meade Hall. Calhoun Academy was led by Turner Fleming who shot a 76.