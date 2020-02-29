T&D REGION SPORTS: OP baseball opens with win over B-E
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: OP baseball opens with win over B-E

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1

Orangeburg Prep opened the 2020 season with a 2-1 home victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Saturday.

Cory Collins pitched the first 3 innings, allowing no runs while striking out 5 Red Raiders hitters. Jonathan Looper came on in the 4th inning to pick up the win, striking out 4.

Looper also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run and a single. Colby Thomas was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Will Summers was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.

The Indians will return to action in the Pelion Tournament traveling to Swansea to play Williston-Elko on Monday at 7 p.m.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News