T&D REGION SPORTS: OP baseball opens with win over B-E

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1
Orangeburg Prep opened the 2020 season with a 2-1 home victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Saturday.
Cory Collins pitched the first 3 innings, allowing no runs while striking out 5 Red Raiders hitters. Jonathan Looper came on in the 4th inning to pick up the win, striking out 4.
Looper also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run and a single. Colby Thomas was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Will Summers was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
The Indians will return to action in the Pelion Tournament traveling to Swansea to play Williston-Elko on Monday at 7 p.m.