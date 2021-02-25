T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls win state quarterfinal game, OPS girls see postseason end

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50
Loris 24
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes won a SCHSL Class 3A state quarterfinal game 50-24 at home on Thursday against Loris.
Junior guard Shar'dasia Zeigler scored a game-high 27 points to lead O-W, while freshman Tameya Bookert added 7 points and junior Asia Graves added 6 points.
The Bruinettes (15-1 record) advance to play Bishop England for the Class 3A lower state title on Monday, at a time and neutral location to be determined. The Lady Battling Bishops (11-1 record) took a 47-39 home win against Camden on Thursday in another state quarterfinal game.
Hilton Head Christian 65
Orangeburg Prep 35
SUMTER — The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians concluded their season on Thursday afternoon in a 65-35 lost to Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals inside the Sumter Civic Center.
Campbell Delaney led Orangeburg Prep with 12 points. Ryn Grubbs added 8 points and played strong defense, while Cate Fogle added 6 points. Joanna Hinds chipped in 4 points.
The Lady Indians finished the season with a 19-2 record.
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE: Denmark-Olar at High Point Academy, 6 p.m., in a SCHSL Class A state quarterfinal game
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE: Calhoun County vs. Southside Christian at Fairfield Central High School, 3 p.m., in the SCHSL Class A upper state championship; Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Marlboro County at Camden High School, 6 p.m., in the SCHSL Class 3A lower state championship
VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 4
Pinewood Prep 2
Orangeburg Prep defeated Pinewood Prep 4-2 on Thursday, moving the Indians to 2-0 this season.
The winning pitcher was Copeland Furtick, 5-and-2/3rds innings pitched, with 6 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts and 3 walks.
Forrest Sutcliff got the save for OPS, pitching 1-and-1/3rd innings.
Leading the Indians in hitting was Sutcliff (2-for-2); Furtick (2-for-4) and Ben Journey (1-for-3).
The Indians will play next on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home, as play continues in the 1st Annual OPS Classic with Pinewood Prep, Cardinal Newman, Dorchester and Ben Lippen taking part at Indian Field.
Hammond School 11
Calhoun Academy 1
COLUMBIA — Calhoun Academy lost 11-1 to Hammond on Thursday.
For the second straight game, the Cavaliers surrendered 5 runs in the second inning of play.
The Hammond win was highlighted by home runs from Reece Holbrook and Tucker Toman.
Houston Reed got the pitching victory for Hammond. He allowed one hit and one run over 4 innings, striking out 3 and walking one. Steven Morrison threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Davis Riley took the loss for Cavaliers. The righty surrendered 6 runs on 2 hits over one inning.
Andrew Tucker went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Cavaliers.
Hammond tallied seven hits in the game.
CA (0-3 record) returns to play on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Academy in Lake City.
Laurence Manning Academy 6
Calhoun Academy 3
MANNING — Calhoun County lost 6-3 to Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday, after LMA posted a 5-run second inning.
Henry Durant was the winning pitcher for LMA. He lasted 2-and2/3rds innings, allowing 3 hits and no runs, while striking out 5 and walking one. Jack Campbell and Hunter Vohs entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Vohs recorded the last 3 outs to earn the save for LMA.
Connor Hayes took the loss for Cavaliers. He surrendered 5 runs on 3 hits over one inning, striking out 2 and walking none.
Jackson Clemmons started the game for Laurence Manning Academy. The hurler went 1-and-1/3rd innings, allowing 3 runs on no hits. Seth Tyson started the game for Cavaliers. The righthander surrendered one run on no hits over one inning.
Tyson, Landon Barnes, and Matt Layton each had a hit to lead Cavaliers.
Buddy Gales went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead LMA.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 21.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.