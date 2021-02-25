T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls win state quarterfinal game, OPS girls see postseason end

Calhoun Academy 1

COLUMBIA — Calhoun Academy lost 11-1 to Hammond on Thursday.

For the second straight game, the Cavaliers surrendered 5 runs in the second inning of play.

The Hammond win was highlighted by home runs from Reece Holbrook and Tucker Toman.

Houston Reed got the pitching victory for Hammond. He allowed one hit and one run over 4 innings, striking out 3 and walking one. Steven Morrison threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Davis Riley took the loss for Cavaliers. The righty surrendered 6 runs on 2 hits over one inning.

Andrew Tucker went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Cavaliers.

Hammond tallied seven hits in the game.

CA (0-3 record) returns to play on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Academy in Lake City.

Laurence Manning Academy 6

Calhoun Academy 3

MANNING — Calhoun County lost 6-3 to Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday, after LMA posted a 5-run second inning.