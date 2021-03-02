T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls eliminated in state semifinal play

VARSITY BASEBALL

Carolina Academy 2

Calhoun Academy 1

LAKE CITY — Calhoun Academy lost 2-1 at Carolina Academy on Monday, in what was a low-scoring pitching duel.

Bobcat pitching struck out 6 batters, while Cavalier pitching struck out 12 batters.

Matt Gaskins got the win for Carolina Academy, lasting 4-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three. Logan Miles threw 2-and-2-thirds innings in relief. Miles recorded the last 8 outs to earn the save for the Bobcats.

Matt Layton took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing two hits and two runs over 5 innings, striking out 9 and walking one.

Carolina Academy started the scoring in the first inning, when an error plated a run for the home team. Each team added a run in the fifth inning.

Andrew Tucker and Layton each collected one hit to lead Cavaliers. Mac Felder earned two walks and scored the lone run for Calhoun Academy.

Brennan Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Carolina Academy in hits.

Calhoun (0-3 record) is set to play host to Clarendon Hall on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. game in St. Matthews.

