T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls eliminated in state semifinal play

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop England 48
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27
SUMMERVILLE — Bishop England won the SCHSL Class 3A Lower State Championship on Monday night at Cane Bay High School with a 48-27 victory over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
O-W finished the season with a 15-2 record, but managed just 4 points each in the first and second quarters against the Lady Battling Bishops.
BE led 25-8 at halftime and added a 10-point third quarter, followed by a 13-point fourth quarter.
Junior Shar'dasia Zeigler led the Bruinettes with 12 points, while junior Asia Graves added 6 points.
Zeigler led O-W this season with an average of 20.4 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 5.9 assists per game, and 6.6 steals per game. Senior Ke'yanah Felder led the Bruinettes with 0.4 blocks per game. Junior Deondra Darby averaged 9.3 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game, while Graves averaged 7 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, and 3.1 steals per game.
Bishop England (12-1 record) will face defending state champion Keenan on Friday at 4 p.m. for the state title in a game at USC-Aiken.
The Lady Raiders took a 70-36 win against Southside Christian in the Upper State Championship on Monday.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Carolina Academy 2
Calhoun Academy 1
LAKE CITY — Calhoun Academy lost 2-1 at Carolina Academy on Monday, in what was a low-scoring pitching duel.
Bobcat pitching struck out 6 batters, while Cavalier pitching struck out 12 batters.
Matt Gaskins got the win for Carolina Academy, lasting 4-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three. Logan Miles threw 2-and-2-thirds innings in relief. Miles recorded the last 8 outs to earn the save for the Bobcats.
Matt Layton took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing two hits and two runs over 5 innings, striking out 9 and walking one.
Carolina Academy started the scoring in the first inning, when an error plated a run for the home team. Each team added a run in the fifth inning.
Andrew Tucker and Layton each collected one hit to lead Cavaliers. Mac Felder earned two walks and scored the lone run for Calhoun Academy.
Brennan Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Carolina Academy in hits.
Calhoun (0-3 record) is set to play host to Clarendon Hall on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. game in St. Matthews.