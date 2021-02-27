T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, CC boys fall in state playoff action

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 58
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
CAMDEN — The Marlboro County Bulldogs ended the postseason run of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins on Saturday with a 58-56 win at Camden High School in the SCHSL Class 3A Lower State Championship game.
Sophomore Horaces Jacques led the Bruins with 16 points, while junior Jordan Simpson added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, senior Timothy Lawrence added 8 points and 5 rebounds, and junior O’quandre Sanders added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.
The Bruins finished the season with a 12-3 record.
The Bulldogs were led by V. Oliver and D. Scott, with 13 points apiece. S. Lucas added 10 points.
Marlboro County will take on Seneca on Thursday at 3 p.m. at USC Aiken in the SCHSL Class 3A title game. The Bobcats eliminated Keenan on Saturday by a score of 82-75.
Southside Christian 54
Calhoun County 48
WINNSBORO — Southside Christian took a 54-48 win against Calhoun Academy to win the SCHSL Class A Upper State Championship at Fairfield Central High School on Saturday.
The Saints (7-3 record) led the fast-paced game 25-23 at the half, thanks in part to a stingy full-court pressure defense.
But, the Sabres (17-0 record) rallied and tied the game on a Messiah Harris layup as time expired in the third quarter.
In the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class A Top 10 Poll, released a week earlier, Southside Christian was ranked No. 1, with Calhoun County ranked No. 5. The Saints' fellow region team Denmark-Olar was ranked No. 3.
Southside Christian will now play Scott's Branch at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at USC Aiken for the Class A state title. The Eagles took a 66-61 win against Baptist Hill on Saturday in the Class A Lower State Championship.
VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 7
Dorchester Academy 4
The Orangeburg Prep Indians moved to 3-0 this season with Saturday's 7-4 home win against Dorchester Academy.
Colby Thomas went 7 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, and 3 walks. Forrest Sutcliff came on in relief to get the win, allowing just one hit and one walk, while surrendering no runs.
Leading hitters for OPS were John Mack and Ben Journey, who each went 2-for-4, along with Payton Inabinet and Copeland Furtick, who each had a single.
The Indians will continue the season on Wednesday, with a doubleheader at home against Ben Lippen and Cardinal Newman.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
High Point Academy 69
Denmark-Olar 68
SPARTANBURG — The Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings saw their postseason run end with a 69-68 loss at High Point Academy on Friday night in a SCHSL Class A upper state semifinal.
HPA will now play Southside Christian at Dorman High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the Class A Upper State Championship.