T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, CC boys fall in state playoff action

But, the Sabres (17-0 record) rallied and tied the game on a Messiah Harris layup as time expired in the third quarter.

In the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class A Top 10 Poll, released a week earlier, Southside Christian was ranked No. 1, with Calhoun County ranked No. 5. The Saints' fellow region team Denmark-Olar was ranked No. 3.

Southside Christian will now play Scott's Branch at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at USC Aiken for the Class A state title. The Eagles took a 66-61 win against Baptist Hill on Saturday in the Class A Lower State Championship.

VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 7

Dorchester Academy 4

The Orangeburg Prep Indians moved to 3-0 this season with Saturday's 7-4 home win against Dorchester Academy.

Colby Thomas went 7 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, and 3 walks. Forrest Sutcliff came on in relief to get the win, allowing just one hit and one walk, while surrendering no runs.

Leading hitters for OPS were John Mack and Ben Journey, who each went 2-for-4, along with Payton Inabinet and Copeland Furtick, who each had a single.