T&D REGION SPORTS: Local teams split games in SCISA Softball Tournament

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep splits games in state tournament play

SUMTER — Orangeburg Prep dropped their first game in the Class 2A bracket play in the SCISA state tournament to Pee Dee Academy by a 12-0 score. Lauren Ballew had the only hit for the Lady Indians.

In the second game of the day, Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Heyward by an 11-10 score. Orangeburg Prep’s pitchers, Bailey Craven and JuliAnn Griffith combined to strike out 10 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Indians pounded out 14 hits, with Griffith leading the way, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Katherine Lambrecht went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Payton Schurlknight, Anna Beth Lambrecht, and Bailey Craven all went 2-for-4. Ryn Grubbs added one hit and 2 RBI, while Lauren Ballew had one hit and an RBI. Skylar Stillinger added 1 hit.

Orangeburg Prep will play Carolina Academy Saturday at 9 a.m. at Patriot Park in Sumter.

HHA, DA split with opponents, face off Saturday

SUMTER — Both Holly Hill Academy and Dorchester Academy went 1-1 in the opening bracket play in the Class A portion of the SCISA State Softball Tournament in Sumter on Friday.