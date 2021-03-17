 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Layton pitches perfect game for Calhoun Academy
T&D REGION SPORTS: Layton pitches perfect game for Calhoun Academy

  Updated
VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 10

Thomas Sumter 0

ST. MATTHEWS — Matt Layton pitched a 5-inning perfect game on Tuesday, as Calhoun Academy took a 10-0 shutout win against Thomas Sumter Academy in a home game.

Layton pitched all 5 innings, allowing no hits and no walks, while striking out 12 TSA batters.

The Cavaliers had 12 hits in the game, while the Generals made 5 errors.

Layton helped his cause, going 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Seth Tyson went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, while Mac Felder went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes and Fowler Stabler each had 2 hits and a run scored, while Hayes had an RBI. Landon Barnes went 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Kade Strickland and Hunter Summers each added a hit and a run scored for CA.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.

O-W splits with Pelion

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won the first game of a doubleheader against Pelion, 7-6, on Wednesday, before falling to the Panthers in a 6-1 game.

In game one, Dajun Void had 2 walks and a run scored for the Bruins. Donovan White went 1-for-1, and had 2 walks, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Anthony Mack went 2-for-2, with a run scored, an RBI. Mack also pitched for the win.

Jaylen Avenger went 1-for-1, with 2 RBI, and Jay Johnson scored a run.

In game two, Jaylen Hill took the loss, pitching 4-and-a-third innings. Void went 2-for-2 and had an RBI.

The next game for O-W is Wednesday at home against Edisto.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Laurence Manning Academy 11

Orangeburg Prep 1

MANNING — Orangeburg Prep lost 11-1 at Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday.

Leading hitters for Orangeburg Prep were Ryn Grubbs and Lauren Ballew.

Orangeburg Prep will host Calhoun Academy in a region game on Tuesday beginning with the JV contest at 4 p.m.

VARSITY SOCCER

Ridge Spring-Monetta 5

Calhoun County 1

MONETTA — Ridge Spring-Monetta took a 5-1 home win against Calhoun County on Wednesday, in Region 3-A play. 

Hugo Ribera scored the lone goal for the Saints. Goalkeeper Andre Staley had 10 saves.

Calhoun County hosts Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 4

Wilson Hall 1

Orangeburg Prep took a 4-1 win against Wilson Hall on Tuesday, opening the season with a victory.

The Lady Indians held a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth inning, but then found themselves down 9-6 entering their final at bat in the 7th inning.

Calee Hartzog led off the bottom of the 7th with a triple, Hannah Lambrecht was hit by a pitch and stole second. Prestan Schurlknight drove in both runners. Payton Bordenkecher was also hit by a pitch. Layla Garrick walked. Then Riley Roe drove in Schurlknight with her third hit of the night.

A wild pitch to Kaisley Kinsey allowed Garrick to cross the plate for the comeback win for the Lady Indians.

Schurlknight pitched a complete game, striking out 14 Lady Barons, while surrendering seven hits and walking two.

Offensively, Schurlknight had 2 hits and 3 runs, Roe was 3 for 4, Jayme Culler, Layla Garrick, Savannah McClain, and Hartzog also had hits for the Lady Indians.

Laurence Manning Academy 15

Orangeburg Prep 8

MANNING — Laurence Manning won 15-8 against visiting Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday.

OPS is now 1-1, while LMA is now 8-0.

The Swampcats broke open a 9-8 game pitched by Layla Garrick (0-1).

Leading hitters for OPS were Hannah Lambrecht with two hits, Garrick and Jayme Culler each with singles and Savannah McClain with a double.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

The Thursday game between the OPS and Lee Academy has been postponed. The next game for the Lady Indians will be Tuesday at home against Calhoun Academy at 4 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a 2-man team tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

Scores will be tabulated based on handicap numbers, with 6 holes being played captain's choice format, 6 holes being played modified alternate shot format, and 6 holes being played Texas scramble format.

All teams are asked to sign up in pairs by Saturday at Hillcrest or by calling 803-533-6030.

