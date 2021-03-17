T&D REGION SPORTS: Layton pitches perfect game for Calhoun Academy

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 10

Thomas Sumter 0

ST. MATTHEWS — Matt Layton pitched a 5-inning perfect game on Tuesday, as Calhoun Academy took a 10-0 shutout win against Thomas Sumter Academy in a home game.

Layton pitched all 5 innings, allowing no hits and no walks, while striking out 12 TSA batters.

The Cavaliers had 12 hits in the game, while the Generals made 5 errors.

Layton helped his cause, going 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Seth Tyson went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, while Mac Felder went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes and Fowler Stabler each had 2 hits and a run scored, while Hayes had an RBI. Landon Barnes went 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Kade Strickland and Hunter Summers each added a hit and a run scored for CA.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.

O-W splits with Pelion

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won the first game of a doubleheader against Pelion, 7-6, on Wednesday, before falling to the Panthers in a 6-1 game.