T&D REGION SPORTS: Layton pitches perfect game for Calhoun Academy

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 10
Thomas Sumter 0
ST. MATTHEWS — Matt Layton pitched a 5-inning perfect game on Tuesday, as Calhoun Academy took a 10-0 shutout win against Thomas Sumter Academy in a home game.
Layton pitched all 5 innings, allowing no hits and no walks, while striking out 12 TSA batters.
The Cavaliers had 12 hits in the game, while the Generals made 5 errors.
Layton helped his cause, going 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Seth Tyson went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, while Mac Felder went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes and Fowler Stabler each had 2 hits and a run scored, while Hayes had an RBI. Landon Barnes went 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Kade Strickland and Hunter Summers each added a hit and a run scored for CA.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.
O-W splits with Pelion
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won the first game of a doubleheader against Pelion, 7-6, on Wednesday, before falling to the Panthers in a 6-1 game.
In game one, Dajun Void had 2 walks and a run scored for the Bruins. Donovan White went 1-for-1, and had 2 walks, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Anthony Mack went 2-for-2, with a run scored, an RBI. Mack also pitched for the win.
Jaylen Avenger went 1-for-1, with 2 RBI, and Jay Johnson scored a run.
In game two, Jaylen Hill took the loss, pitching 4-and-a-third innings. Void went 2-for-2 and had an RBI.
The next game for O-W is Wednesday at home against Edisto.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Laurence Manning Academy 11
Orangeburg Prep 1
MANNING — Orangeburg Prep lost 11-1 at Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday.
Leading hitters for Orangeburg Prep were Ryn Grubbs and Lauren Ballew.
Orangeburg Prep will host Calhoun Academy in a region game on Tuesday beginning with the JV contest at 4 p.m.
VARSITY SOCCER
Ridge Spring-Monetta 5
Calhoun County 1
MONETTA — Ridge Spring-Monetta took a 5-1 home win against Calhoun County on Wednesday, in Region 3-A play.
Hugo Ribera scored the lone goal for the Saints. Goalkeeper Andre Staley had 10 saves.
Calhoun County hosts Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 4
Wilson Hall 1
Orangeburg Prep took a 4-1 win against Wilson Hall on Tuesday, opening the season with a victory.
The Lady Indians held a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth inning, but then found themselves down 9-6 entering their final at bat in the 7th inning.
Calee Hartzog led off the bottom of the 7th with a triple, Hannah Lambrecht was hit by a pitch and stole second. Prestan Schurlknight drove in both runners. Payton Bordenkecher was also hit by a pitch. Layla Garrick walked. Then Riley Roe drove in Schurlknight with her third hit of the night.
A wild pitch to Kaisley Kinsey allowed Garrick to cross the plate for the comeback win for the Lady Indians.
Schurlknight pitched a complete game, striking out 14 Lady Barons, while surrendering seven hits and walking two.
Offensively, Schurlknight had 2 hits and 3 runs, Roe was 3 for 4, Jayme Culler, Layla Garrick, Savannah McClain, and Hartzog also had hits for the Lady Indians.
Laurence Manning Academy 15
Orangeburg Prep 8
MANNING — Laurence Manning won 15-8 against visiting Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday.
OPS is now 1-1, while LMA is now 8-0.
The Swampcats broke open a 9-8 game pitched by Layla Garrick (0-1).
Leading hitters for OPS were Hannah Lambrecht with two hits, Garrick and Jayme Culler each with singles and Savannah McClain with a double.
The Thursday game between the OPS and Lee Academy has been postponed. The next game for the Lady Indians will be Tuesday at home against Calhoun Academy at 4 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a 2-man team tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.
Scores will be tabulated based on handicap numbers, with 6 holes being played captain's choice format, 6 holes being played modified alternate shot format, and 6 holes being played Texas scramble format.
All teams are asked to sign up in pairs by Saturday at Hillcrest or by calling 803-533-6030.