T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA downs Partick Henry

VARSITY BASEBALL

Holly Hill Academy 4, Patrick Henry 3

Joe Hufham had two hits including a walk-off single with the bases loaded to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 4-3 win over Patrick Henry Thursday.

Mason Rudd had three hits including a double while Kanyon Hitzler had two hits including a double for the Raiders.

Ashton Soles picked up the win throwing three innings in relief giving up one run on two hits and striking out six. Jacob Rogers started for Holly Hill, throwing four innings and striking out five.

