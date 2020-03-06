T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA baseball, early SCHSL basketball title games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gray Collegiate Academy was able to head into halftime with a 24-22 lead behind Chase McDuffie’s 11 points.

In the second half, the War Eagles held Whale Branch to just 17 points. McDuffie and Taurus Watson led the charge for Gray Collegiate scoring a combined 22 points for the War Eagles in the final two quarters.

GCA finished the year with a 25-6 record.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Charleston wins

Class 2A championship

COLUMBIA - North Charleston beat defending state champion Christ Church in Friday’s Class 2A state title game 38-34.

And, when North Charleston fell behind, 26-19, midway through the third quarter, it appeared things were slipping away. Little did anyone in attendance realize that the Cougars had Christ Church right where they wanted them.

North Charleston, 22-9, overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in last weekend’s Lower State game against Latta. They turned the trick again on Friday.