T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto takes softball win

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto 11, Orangeburg Prep 10 (8 innings)

Chey Zorn and Mallory Garrick each had two hits to help lead Edisto to an 11-10 win over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Julie Ann Griffith started the game for Orangeburg Prep giving up four earned runs and striking out two batters. Payton Schurlknight threw five innings of relief giving up two earned runs and recording seven strikeouts.

Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. Ryn Grubbs had two hits while Lauren Ballew, Anna Beth Lambrecht, Erin Holliday, Julie Ann Griffith and Payton Bordenkecher each added a hit.

Orangeburg Prep (3-3) will play at home Tuesday against Lee Academy.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 19, Edisto 1

Layla Garrick did not allow a hit over four innings while striking out nine batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 19-1 victory Friday.

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians at the plate with two hits including a double and four RBIs. Kaislei Kinsey and Garrick had two hits and two RBIs. Natalie Hall had two hits and an RBI. Jayme Culler, Calee Hartzog and Emma Grace Burleson each had a hit.

Orangeburg Prep will play at home Tuesday against Lee Academy.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Holly Hill Academy 8, Clarendon Hall 2

Jacob Rogers pitched a complete game giving up one earned run and striking out five batters to help lead Holly Hill Academy to an 8-2 win over Clarendon Hall.

Rogers added a home run and three RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Kanyon Hitzler added two hits and two RBIs while Marion Breland had two hits and scored two runs.

SOCCER

Branchville 2, Calhoun County 1

Antonio Robles scored two goals to help lead Branchville to a 2-1 win over Calhoun County. The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-3 on the year.

Branchville's JV squad defeated Barnwell 1-0 as Foster Fairey scored the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0