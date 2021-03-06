T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, Orangeburg Prep and Bamberg-Ehrhardt baseball teams win

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto wins way into title game of Swansea tournament

Edisto will be playing region rival Pelion in the championship game of the Swansea Pre-Season Invitational tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Cougars won 5-0 on Friday, shutting out the host Swansea team, before winning 21-1 on Saturday against Columbia.

In the Swansea game, Lexi Dukes (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

Leading hitters for Edisto were Hannah Breland (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Jamequa Odum (2-for-3).

In the Columbia game, Mallorie Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

Leading hitters for Edisto were Skyler Davis (2-for-3, 5 RBI), Janea Darby (3-for-4) and Mallorie Smith (3-for-3).

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 18

North 0

PELION — On Saturday, Orangeburg Prep defeated North High 18-0 in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament.

Ben Journey pitched a no-hitter, going 4 innings and striking out 6.