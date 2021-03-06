 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, Orangeburg Prep and Bamberg-Ehrhardt baseball teams win
  • Updated
Sports, library, softball, illustration

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto wins way into title game of Swansea tournament

Edisto will be playing region rival Pelion in the championship game of the Swansea Pre-Season Invitational tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Cougars won 5-0 on Friday, shutting out the host Swansea team, before winning 21-1 on Saturday against Columbia.

In the Swansea game, Lexi Dukes (1-0) was the winning pitcher. 

Leading hitters for Edisto were Hannah Breland (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Jamequa Odum (2-for-3).

In the Columbia game, Mallorie Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

Leading hitters for Edisto were Skyler Davis (2-for-3, 5 RBI), Janea Darby (3-for-4) and Mallorie Smith (3-for-3).

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 18

North 0

PELION — On Saturday, Orangeburg Prep defeated North High 18-0 in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament.

Ben Journey pitched a no-hitter, going 4 innings and striking out 6.

Offensively, the Indians were led by Colby Thomas (2-for-2), Nick Revis (2-for-2), John Mack (3-for-4), and Hayden McGoogan (2-for-4). Journey, Payton Inabinet, Copeland Furtick, and Jonathan Looper each recorded a hit.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10

Orangeburg Prep 7

PELION — In their second game of the day in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament on Saturday, Orangeburg Prep lost to Bamberg Ehrhardt 10-7.

Colby Thomas pitched three innings for the Indians, giving up 9 hits while recording 2 strikeouts. Payton Inabinet came in relief for two innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.

Offensively, the Indians were led by Ben Journey and A.J. Tolbert, with both going 2-for-3. Copeland Furtick went 2-for-4 at the play, while Payton Inabinet, Nick Revis, and Colby Thomas each recorded a hit.

OPS is 5-3 and will play next on Monday, March 15 at Ben Lippen.

