T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, Orangeburg Prep and Bamberg-Ehrhardt baseball teams win

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edisto wins way into title game of Swansea tournament
Edisto will be playing region rival Pelion in the championship game of the Swansea Pre-Season Invitational tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Cougars won 5-0 on Friday, shutting out the host Swansea team, before winning 21-1 on Saturday against Columbia.
In the Swansea game, Lexi Dukes (1-0) was the winning pitcher.
Leading hitters for Edisto were Hannah Breland (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Jamequa Odum (2-for-3).
In the Columbia game, Mallorie Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher.
Leading hitters for Edisto were Skyler Davis (2-for-3, 5 RBI), Janea Darby (3-for-4) and Mallorie Smith (3-for-3).
VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 18
North 0
PELION — On Saturday, Orangeburg Prep defeated North High 18-0 in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament.
Ben Journey pitched a no-hitter, going 4 innings and striking out 6.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Colby Thomas (2-for-2), Nick Revis (2-for-2), John Mack (3-for-4), and Hayden McGoogan (2-for-4). Journey, Payton Inabinet, Copeland Furtick, and Jonathan Looper each recorded a hit.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10
Orangeburg Prep 7
PELION — In their second game of the day in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament on Saturday, Orangeburg Prep lost to Bamberg Ehrhardt 10-7.
Colby Thomas pitched three innings for the Indians, giving up 9 hits while recording 2 strikeouts. Payton Inabinet came in relief for two innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Ben Journey and A.J. Tolbert, with both going 2-for-3. Copeland Furtick went 2-for-4 at the play, while Payton Inabinet, Nick Revis, and Colby Thomas each recorded a hit.
OPS is 5-3 and will play next on Monday, March 15 at Ben Lippen.