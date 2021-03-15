 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, HHA softball and Edisto baseball get wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, HHA softball and Edisto baseball get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto 8

Barnwell 3

BARNWELL — Edisto opened Region 5-2A play with an 8-3 road win at Barnwell on Monday.

Lexus Dukes was the winning pitcher, moving her record to 2-1.

Leading hitters for the Lady Cougars were Jamequa Odum with a home run, Saniya Mack, 2-for-2; and Skyler Davis, 2-for-3.

Edisto (3-1 record) will play host to Barnwell on Thursday, with JV playing at 5:30 p.m. and varsity playing at 7 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 18

Northwood Academy 3

HOLLY HILL  — Holly Hill Academy took an 18-3 home win against Northwood Academy on Friday.

Brooke Fennessy pitched for the win, getting 4 strikeouts across 3 innings.

Leading hitters for HHA were Karsyn Smoak, 3-for-3; Julianna Grooms, 2-for-2; Madison Steele, 3-for-4; Halle Mott, 2-for-3; Lanie Hopkins, 2-for-3.

HHA will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy in a game on Tuesday.

Wagener-Salley 19

Calhoun County 3

ST. MATTHEWS — The Lady Saints of Calhoun County fell 19-3 against Wagener-Salley on Monday.

Leading hitters for Calhoun County were Anslea Aaron 1-for-2 and Ariana Aguirre 1-for-2 with an RBI.

The Lady Saints will play Thursday at Wagener-Salley.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edisto 11

Barnwell 3

BARNWELL — Edisto opened the season with an 11-3 win in Region 5-2A play against Barnwell on Monday.

Sam Dempsey pitched for the win, getting 4 strikeouts and allowing just 5 hits across 7 innings.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Dempsey, 1-for-3; Dylan Williams, 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Adam Shafer, 2-for-4; and Chris Clayton, 1-for-2, RBI.

Edisto will play host to Barnwell on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cordova.

Wagener-Salley 9

Calhoun County 2

ST. MATTHEWS — Wagener-Salley took a 9-2 win at Calhoun County on Monday in Region 3-A play.

The host Saints had 8 hits to just 3 hits for the War Eagles, but 6 errors by the home team against just 3 errors by the visitors made the difference.

Josh Zeigler went 4-for-4 for Calhoun County, while Nick Thompson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and 2 runs scored.

Thompson shouldered the loss, pitching 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and 4 earned runs, despite 7 strikeouts.

Calhoun County plays at Wagener-Salley on Thursday, in another region contest.

