T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball, HHA softball and Edisto baseball get wins

Leading hitters for Calhoun County were Anslea Aaron 1-for-2 and Ariana Aguirre 1-for-2 with an RBI.

The Lady Saints will play Thursday at Wagener-Salley.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edisto 11

Barnwell 3

BARNWELL — Edisto opened the season with an 11-3 win in Region 5-2A play against Barnwell on Monday.

Sam Dempsey pitched for the win, getting 4 strikeouts and allowing just 5 hits across 7 innings.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Dempsey, 1-for-3; Dylan Williams, 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Adam Shafer, 2-for-4; and Chris Clayton, 1-for-2, RBI.

Edisto will play host to Barnwell on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cordova.

Wagener-Salley 9

Calhoun County 2

ST. MATTHEWS — Wagener-Salley took a 9-2 win at Calhoun County on Monday in Region 3-A play.

The host Saints had 8 hits to just 3 hits for the War Eagles, but 6 errors by the home team against just 3 errors by the visitors made the difference.