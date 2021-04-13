T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, OPS, HHA and CA win softball games

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto 9

Silver Bluff 3

CORDOVA — Edisto got a 15-strikeout performance in the circle from Lexus Dukes to take a 9-3 win in Region 5-2A play against Silver Bluff on Monday.

Dukes moved her pitching record to 4-2 this season, while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI.

The Cougars are 6-2 overall, 4-1 in region play, and will travel to play at Silver Bluff on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 7

Lee Academy 0

Freshman Peyton Schurlknight led the Lady Indians in a 7-0 home region win against Lee Academy on Tuesday, collecting 11 strikeouts and only allowing 2 hits.

OPS played a flawless game defensively, committing no errors.

Junior Bailey Craven led all hitters with a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Katheryn Lambrecht also collected 2 hits. Ryn Grubbs, Ava Cuttino, Anna Beth Lambrecht and Erin Holliday each had a hit for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Indians will be back in action on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. hosting Northwood Academy.

Holly Hill Academy 12