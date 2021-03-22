T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, O-W, AJA softball get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edisto 11

Wade Hampton 1

CORDOVA — Edisto took an 11-1 win against Wade Hampton in Region 5-2A play on Monday.

Lexus Dukes (3-2 record) was the winning pitcher.

Leading hitters for the Lady Cougars were Dukes, 2-for-3, and Saniya Mack, 2-for-3.

Edisto is now 4-2 overall, 2-1 in region play, and will play at Wade Hampton on Thursday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 13

Thomas Heyward Academy 11

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy rallied from a 7-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Thomas Heyward Academy 13-11 on Monday.

Savannah Lee was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and Hannah Scharber was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead the Warriors. Avery Peek, Jasmine Bishop, and McKenzie Beard each had 2 hits.

Scharber got the win in the circle, going four innings and recording three strikeouts. Beard pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the save.

Andrew Jackson (5-0) will host Clarendon Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.