T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, O-W, AJA softball get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edisto 11
Wade Hampton 1
CORDOVA — Edisto took an 11-1 win against Wade Hampton in Region 5-2A play on Monday.
Lexus Dukes (3-2 record) was the winning pitcher.
Leading hitters for the Lady Cougars were Dukes, 2-for-3, and Saniya Mack, 2-for-3.
Edisto is now 4-2 overall, 2-1 in region play, and will play at Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 13
Thomas Heyward Academy 11
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy rallied from a 7-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Thomas Heyward Academy 13-11 on Monday.
Savannah Lee was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and Hannah Scharber was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead the Warriors. Avery Peek, Jasmine Bishop, and McKenzie Beard each had 2 hits.
Scharber got the win in the circle, going four innings and recording three strikeouts. Beard pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the save.
Andrew Jackson (5-0) will host Clarendon Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 18, Bethune-Bowman 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 17, Lake Marion 2
VARSITY BASEBALL
Edisto 6
Wade Hampton 0
CORDOVA — Sam Dempsey pitched 7 innings of 8-hit, no run baseball to lead Edisto in a 6-0 shutout of Wade Hampton in Region 5-2A play on Monday.
Dempsey was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Taylor Turner was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI, Weathers Sanders was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Tyler Rickenbaker was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Edisto will play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep drops match by two strokes
The Orangeburg Prep Indians dropped their first match of the season on Monday, falling 153-155 to Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Lakes Golf Club.
For OPS, Harris Holstein and Matthew Zeigler each shot 37, followed by Andrew Hunter’s 40 and Walt Mims' 41.
The Indians are now 11-1 and host a Region 1-2A match on Thursday at Orangeburg Country Club, beginning at 3:30 p.m.