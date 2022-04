Edisto 2, Orangeburg Prep 1

Tyler Rickenbaker threw a complete game giving up one run on one hit and struck out eight batters to lead Edisto to a 2-1 win over Orangeburg Prep Wednesday.

Hayden McGugan led the Cougars at the plate with three hits while Tyler Bailey added multiple hits. Hunter Judy drove in a run on a groundout and Taylor Turner added a sacrifice fly to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh.