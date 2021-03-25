T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, CA baseball teams get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 14

Palmetto Christian 5

ST. MATTHEWS — The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 14-5 at home on Thursday, scoring 7 runs in the first 2 innings.

Seth Tyson led the Cavaliers to victory on the hill. Tyson pitched 7 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, while striking out 14 and walking one.

Owen Everson took the loss for Palmetto Christian Academy, pitching 2 innings, allowing 7 runs on 5 hits and striking out 2.

The Cavaliers scattered nine hits in the game. Fowler Stabler went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and a run scored, while Matt Layton went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes added a hit and 2 runs scored, while Hunter Summers went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Tyson helped his cause, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

CA plays next on Tuesday at Lee Academy in Bishopville.

Edisto 12

Wade Hampton 2

HAMPTON — Edisto took a 12-2 win in Region 5-2A play at Wade Hampton on Thursday, needing just 6 innings to finish the game.