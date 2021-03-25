T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, CA baseball teams get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 14
Palmetto Christian 5
ST. MATTHEWS — The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 14-5 at home on Thursday, scoring 7 runs in the first 2 innings.
Seth Tyson led the Cavaliers to victory on the hill. Tyson pitched 7 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, while striking out 14 and walking one.
Owen Everson took the loss for Palmetto Christian Academy, pitching 2 innings, allowing 7 runs on 5 hits and striking out 2.
The Cavaliers scattered nine hits in the game. Fowler Stabler went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and a run scored, while Matt Layton went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes added a hit and 2 runs scored, while Hunter Summers went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Tyson helped his cause, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
CA plays next on Tuesday at Lee Academy in Bishopville.
Edisto 12
Wade Hampton 2
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 12-2 win in Region 5-2A play at Wade Hampton on Thursday, needing just 6 innings to finish the game.
Tyler Rickenbaker pitched 5-and-a-third innings, allowing just 2 hits and an earned run, while collecting 8 strikeouts.
For the Cougars on offense, Sam Dempsey was 2-for-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored, while Pryce Wisher was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Rickenbacker was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI, and Nick Ulmer was 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.
Edisto will play host to Branchville in a non-region game on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep 2nd in match
Orangeburg Prep finished second behind Palmetto Christian in a SCISA Region 1-2A golf match on Thursday.
Calhoun Academy finished in third place.
Calhoun was led by Turner Fleming, carding a 43, while OPS was led by Matthew Zeigler with a 35.
The Indians are 13-2 on the season and will face Gray Collegiate on Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edisto 16
Wade Hampton 8
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 16-8 road win in Region 5-2A play at Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Mallorie Smith (2-0 record) pitched for the win.
Leading hitters for Edisto were Saniya Mack, 4-for-6; Cholee Hall, 3-for-4; Chey Zorn, 4-for-5, with 4 RBI and 3 stolen bases.
Edisto is now 5-2 overall, 3-1 in region play, and will play on April 12 at home against Silver Bluff, in another region contest.
JV SOFTBALL
Edisto 15
Wade Hampton 6
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 15-6 region win against Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Gracie Cox pitched for the win.
Leading hitters for the JV Lady Cougars were Trinity Wade, 2-for-3; Emily Smith, 3-for-4, 3 RBI; and Sarah Davis, 2-for-3, with a home run.
Edisto (1-2 record) will play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday.
JV BASEBALL
Branchville 7
Barnwell 6
BRANCHVILLE — Branchville took a 7-6 win against Barnwell on Thursday.
The game was tied at six with the Yellow Jackets batting in the bottom of the sixth, when an error scored one run for Branchville.
Both offenses were strong at the plate, as Branchville collected 12 hits and Barnwell had 8 in the game.
Branchville Jackets (J.V.) got things started in the first inning when Seth Shaw doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Rock Riser pitched three innings for Branchville, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two.
Garrett Blankenship had a home run in the sixth inning for Branchville, as he went 3-for-4.
The Yellow Jackets got multiple hits from Ben Wimberly, Shaw, and Mason Connor.
Barnwell tallied eight hits in the game.