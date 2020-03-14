T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, AJA baseball get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edisto 8

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

CORDOVA - Edisto picked up an 8-7 home win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday on a two-run error off a batted ball by Nick Ulmer (1-for-5, run scored).

The Cougars moved to 2-0, while the Red Raiders dropped to 2-1.

Edisto's Sam Dempsey pitched 2-and-a-third innings, with 2 strikeouts, to pick up the win, having taken the mound in relief of starter Lee Myers, who went 5-and-a-third innings with 5 strikeouts.

The Cougars were led on offense by Will Rickenbaker, 2-for-5, RBI, Hayden McGugan, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, and Wesley Brown, 2-for-5, RBI, and Sam Dempsey, 2-for-4.

Chandler Brown pitched 6 innings for B-E, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits, while striking out 4 and walking none. Bryce Chandler pitched one-and-2-thirds innings in relief.

Cade Mitchell had a 2-run home run for the Red Raiders. Mitchell and Gage Boykin each had 2 hits for B-E.

Edisto is scheduled to play at Strom Thurmond on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

