T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, AJA baseball get wins
VARSITY BASEBALL

Edisto 8

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

CORDOVA - Edisto picked up an 8-7 home win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday on a two-run error off a batted ball by Nick Ulmer (1-for-5, run scored).

The Cougars moved to 2-0, while the Red Raiders dropped to 2-1.

Edisto's Sam Dempsey pitched 2-and-a-third innings, with 2 strikeouts, to pick up the win, having taken the mound in relief of starter Lee Myers, who went 5-and-a-third innings with 5 strikeouts.

The Cougars were led on offense by Will Rickenbaker, 2-for-5, RBI, Hayden McGugan, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, and Wesley Brown, 2-for-5, RBI, and Sam Dempsey, 2-for-4.

Chandler Brown pitched 6 innings for B-E, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits, while striking out 4 and walking none. Bryce Chandler pitched one-and-2-thirds innings in relief.

Cade Mitchell had a 2-run home run for the Red Raiders. Mitchell and Gage Boykin each had 2 hits for B-E.

Edisto is scheduled to play at Strom Thurmond on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Andrew Jackson 20

Patrick Henry 0

Andrew Jackson Academy took a 20-0 shutout win against Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday.

For the Confederates, Adam Creswell went 3-for-3 with a walk, 3 RBI and 4 runs scored, while Bug Brunson went 1-for-1 with 2 walks, and RBI and 4 runs scored, Chandler Hayden went 2-for-3, with a walk and 3 runs scored, Kevin Barnes went 2-for-2, with a run scored, Jonathan Schaffer went 2-for-4, with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored, and Mikey Templeton went 1-for-1 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Bryce Hughes pitched 4 innings, allowing just a single hit and a single walk, against 4 strikeouts to get the win.

Andrew Jackson 13

Thomas Heyward 3

Andrew Jackson Academy got a 13-3 win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Friday.

For AJA, Adam Creswell went 2-for-3, with a walk, 2 RBI and a stolen base, while Chandler Hayden went 2-for-4, with an RBI, 2 runs scored and 3 stolen bases, Mikey Templeton went 1-for-1 with 3 RBI, 2 runs scored, 2 walks and a stolen base, while Evan Creswell had 3 walks and 2 stolen bases.

B-TEAM BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 7

Orangeburg Prep 5

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a 7-5 win against Orangeburg Prep on Saturday morning.

Landon Barnes picked up the win to improve to 2-0, going 3-and-2-thirds innings in relief, giving up no runs and striking out 5. Chase Strickland started and pitched 3-and-a-third innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 3.

CA was led offensively by Hamp Thorton who was 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, Cade Carson who was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and Maverick Smith who was 1-for-2 with a 2-run double.

CA is 3-0, after sweeping a doubleheader earlier from Williamsburg Academy.

