T&D REGION SPORTS: Dorchester Academy one win away from state championship

VARSITY BASEBALL

Dorchester Academy wins game one in state championship series

ST. GEORGE — The Dorchester Academy Raiders won game one in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class A state championship best-of-three series 5-3 over St. John's Christian Academy on Monday.

DA will play the Cavaliers at SJCA in Moncks Corner on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with a chance to sweep the series and take the state title.

Branchville 16

Edisto 1

Branchville won 16-1 over Edisto in 5 innings on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets are now 13-4 this season.

Jalen Johnson and Nathan Bauer both pitched for Branchville and only allowed 1 hit across the 5 innings.

Leading Branchville at the plate was senior C.J. Funchess, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, junior Bubba Lytle, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, senior Jalen Johnson, double and an RBI, and junior Jacob Blankenship, 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Funchess, Johnson and Wil Joyner were recognized in the senior night ceremony after the game.

Branchville will continue a rain-delayed game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Woodland.

