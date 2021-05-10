T&D REGION SPORTS: Dorchester Academy one win away from state championship

VARSITY BASEBALL
Dorchester Academy wins game one in state championship series
ST. GEORGE — The Dorchester Academy Raiders won game one in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class A state championship best-of-three series 5-3 over St. John's Christian Academy on Monday.
DA will play the Cavaliers at SJCA in Moncks Corner on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with a chance to sweep the series and take the state title.
Branchville 16
Edisto 1
Branchville won 16-1 over Edisto in 5 innings on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets are now 13-4 this season.
Jalen Johnson and Nathan Bauer both pitched for Branchville and only allowed 1 hit across the 5 innings.
Leading Branchville at the plate was senior C.J. Funchess, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, junior Bubba Lytle, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, senior Jalen Johnson, double and an RBI, and junior Jacob Blankenship, 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Funchess, Johnson and Wil Joyner were recognized in the senior night ceremony after the game.
Branchville will continue a rain-delayed game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Woodland.