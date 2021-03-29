T&D REGION SPORTS: Denmark-Olar tops Calhoun County in soccer

Orangeburg Prep drops two at LMA

MANNING — Orangeburg Prep dropped two games at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday, by scores of 5-4 and 12-5.

In the first game, Prestan Schurlknight gave up three hits, walked two and struck out five.

With the game tied 4-4 going into the final at-bat for the Lady Swampcats, the JV Lady Indians surrendered a two-out triple, followed by a game-winning RBI.

Hannah Lambrecht and Prestan Schurlknight had singles for OPS, while Layla Garrick had a double.

In the second game, the JV Lady Indians outhit the Lady Swampcats 6-4, but were had trouble on the defense.

Layla Garrick shouldered the loss, giving up 4 hits while striking out four and walking five. Calee Hartzog, Hannah Lambrecht, Prestan Schurlknight, and Cadence McLendon all had doubles, and McLendon and Jayme Culler also had singles.

The JV Lady Indians return to the field Tuesday at Colleton Prep beginning at 4 p.m.

JV BASEBALL

Branchville 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2