HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

D-O’s Roberts takes part in North-South game: Denmark-Olar’s Dy’neka Roberts took part in the SC Basketball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Game Saturday at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The senior led Denmark-Olar with 15 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.

Roberts was selected to play for the North team after helping lead the Lady Vikings to a third-consecutive region championship, a second-straight Class A Upper State title and a second-straight appearance in the Class A state championship game.

Roberts had four points, two rebounds and an assist in the game.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 8, Holly Hill Academy 5: Branchville’s Jonathan Looper threw five innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out 11 batters to earn the win in an 8-5 victory over Holly Hill Academy.

Mason Connor led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and two RBIs. Seth Shaw had two hits; Philijuan Saldano had a hit and two walks; Chandler Looper had a hit and an RBI and Jonathan Delk had a double.

Branchville (6-1) will play a doubleheader at home against Estill Monday.

Calhoun County 13, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6: Calhoun County improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in region play after a 13-6 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Wayne Farmer led the Saints with three hits. Chris Glover and Jacob Edwards each had two hits while DJ James, Cullen Sightler, Chippy Ayon, Brian Inabinet and Ryan Evans each had one hit.

Glover threw the final four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.

Calhoun County will play host to Horse Creek Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY GOLF

OPS wins region match: Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian, Thomas Sumter and Northside Christian in the first region match of the golf season.

Harris Holstein led the Indians with a score of 37. Walt Mims and Jody Gillam each scored a 41 whle Jack Hunter had a 42.

The four teams will meet Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1: Jane Walker Yonce, JuliAnn Griffith and Prestan Schurlknight each threw one inning to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 23-1 victory over Orangeburg-Wilkinson Saturday.

Katherine Lambrecht had five hits to lead the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight and Lauren Ballew each had three hits; Calee Hartzog had two hits; Payton Schurlknight had a hit and Griffith added a hit.

Orangeburg Prep (3-0) will play host to Calhoun Academy Monday.

Orangeburg Prep 10, John Paul II 0: Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game shutout, allowing one hit and striking out 12 batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 10-0 win over John Paul II.

Lauren Ballew led the Lady Indians with two hits including a home run. Layla Garrick had two hits and three RBIs; Hannah Lambrecht had two hits and two runs scored; Calee Hartzog had a hit; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit and scored two runs; Jane Walker Yonce had a hit and stolen base; Jayne Culler scored a run and Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and two RBIs.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Thomas Sumter 17, Orangeburg Prep 5: Orangeburg Prep opened the season with a 17-5 loss to Thomas Sumter.

Natalie Hall led the Lady Indians with a hit, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaydence McLendon, Emma Grace Burleson, Marissa Griffith and Ella Sarvis each scored runs.

John Paul II 16, Orangeburg Prep 8: Paige Bonnette had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored but Orangeburg Prep (0-2) fell to John Paul II 16-8.

Kaydence McLendon had a hit and two runs scored for OPS. Natalie Hall scored two runs, Emma Grace Burleson and Marissa Griffith each scored a run.