T&D REGION SPORTS: Clarendon Hall takes softball win over OP

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Clarendon Hall 14, Orangeburg Prep 6

Calli Yount had four hits to lead Clarendon Hall to a 14-6 win over Orangeburg Prep Wednesday.

Mandy Wells earned the victory for the Lady Saints while Juile Ann Griffith took the loss. Griffith threw a complete game giving up three earned runs and striking out three batters.

Leading the Lady Indians at the plate was Preston Schurlknight who had three hits including two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base. Katherine Lambrecht had two hits, two runs and three stolen bases; Erin Holliday had two hits and an RBI; Payton Schurlknight had a hit, two stolen bases and scored a run; Layla Garrick had a hit and scored a run.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Clarendon Hall 9, Orangeburg Prep 4

Ava Highbe earned the victory for Clarendon Hall after giving up two hits and striking out three batters. McKenzie Johnson gave us six hits and struck out five batters in the loss.

Hannah Lambrecht had one of Orangeburg Prep’s two hits while drawing a walk, scoring two runs and stealing three bases. Callie Hartzog and Natalie Hall each scored a run while Emma Grace Burleson had a hit and an RBI.

The JV Lady Indians will be at home Monday against Ben Lippen beginning at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lady Indians take first at region meet

The Orangeburg Prep girls track and field team finished first at the SCISA 2A Region I track meet held Wednesday in Orangeburg.

The Lady Indians finished with a team score of 132, led by Anna Katherine Evatt who finished first in the discus, shot put, javelin and pole vault. Ashby Garrick finished first in the 800 meters, Joni Mari Holstad finished first in the 200 meters. The relay team of Mary Legare Delaney, Alyssa Snyder, Emma Doremus and Holstad won the 4x100 while Delaney, Doremus, Kate Holstein and Abagail Seaton won the 4x400.

The Orangeburg Prep boys finished second behind Palmetto Christian. The Indians were led by Addison O’Cain who finished first in the 110 meter hurdles, Seth Robinson who finished first in the triple jump and Christian Rutland who finished first in the discus. The relay team of Kai Yang, Abraham Santos, Justin Hallman, O’Cain and Robinson finished first in the 4x100.

The Calhoun Academy girls finished fourth overall at the meet led by Gabby Jourdain who finished first in the 3200 meters while Cavs boys team finished fifth.

Saints, Bruins compete at Pelion

Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson track teams participated in a meet held at Pelion High School. Calhoun County’s boy and girls team each finished third while Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s teams each finished fifth.

Leading the Saints were Christian Zachary who finished first in the 400 meter hurdles, Russell Brunson who took first place in the triple jump and Daveon Scott how finished first in the shot put.

The Lady Saints were led by Stalaysia Shannon who finished first in the 200 meters while the Bruinettes were led by Jenia Haigler who finished first in the 400 meters and the triple jump.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 12, John Paul II 2

Connor Hayes pitched a complete game giving up six hits and two runs while striking out eight batters to lead Calhoun Academy to a 12-2 win over John Paul II.

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with three hits and two RBIs. Mac Felder, Cale Quattlebaum and Ryan Quattlebaum each had two hits while William Felder had one hit and three RBIs.

Calhoun Academy (15-5, 9-1 region) will open the Class 2A playoffs next week.

