T&D REGION SPORTS: Cavaliers down JDA

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 11, Jefferson Davis Academy 3 (five innings)

Kade Strickland threw 4.1 innings allowing two hits and three unearned runs as Calhoun Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 11-3 Thursday.

Cale Quattlebaum and Strickland each had two hits and an RBI while Connor Hayes added two hits to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Ryan Quattlebaum had one hit and three RBIs.

Calhoun Academy (11-5) improves to 6-1 in region play and will play host to Northside Christian Academy Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 15, Jefferson Davis Academy 0 (four innings)

Turner Houck threw four shutout innings, striking out four batters to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 15-0 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Thursday.

Crews Felder and Colt Layton each had three hits and three RBIs to lead the JV Cavaliers at the plate. Jordan Noell added two hits and an RBI.

Calhoun Academy (6-3, 4-2) will play host to Northside Christian Friday.

