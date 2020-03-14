T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun County, Calhoun Academy baseball get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 19

Columbia 1

COLUMBIA - Calhoun County hit two home runs in a 19-1 win at Columbia on Friday.

The Saints tallied 15 hits, compared to just three hits by the Capitals.

Columbia scored its lone run in the first inning, on a fielder's choice groundout.

But the Saints pulled away for good with nine runs in the second inning, as Ahmad Key-Harvin doubled, scoring one run, before Daeron James homered on a 2-0 count, scoring three runs. J.T. Edwards then drew a walk, scoring one run, Josh Zeigler drew a walk, scoring one run, and Key-Harvin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Nick Thompson earned the win for CC, allowing just three hits and one run over four innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Edwards (2-for-3, three runs, three RBI) added a home run in the fourth inning. James went 2-for-3, with three RBI and two runs. Zeigler went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Coy Ford went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Calhoun County (4-1) is scheduled to play a non-region game at home against Edisto on Wednesday at 7 p.m.