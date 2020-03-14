T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun County, Calhoun Academy baseball get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun County 19
Columbia 1
COLUMBIA - Calhoun County hit two home runs in a 19-1 win at Columbia on Friday.
The Saints tallied 15 hits, compared to just three hits by the Capitals.
Columbia scored its lone run in the first inning, on a fielder's choice groundout.
But the Saints pulled away for good with nine runs in the second inning, as Ahmad Key-Harvin doubled, scoring one run, before Daeron James homered on a 2-0 count, scoring three runs. J.T. Edwards then drew a walk, scoring one run, Josh Zeigler drew a walk, scoring one run, and Key-Harvin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Nick Thompson earned the win for CC, allowing just three hits and one run over four innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Edwards (2-for-3, three runs, three RBI) added a home run in the fourth inning. James went 2-for-3, with three RBI and two runs. Zeigler went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Coy Ford went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Calhoun County (4-1) is scheduled to play a non-region game at home against Edisto on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 7
Williamsburg Academy 2
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a 7-2 home win against Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
A five-run sixth inning gave the Cavaliers (3-2 record) the lead they needed to get the win, thanks in part to doubles by Evan Inabinet and Jack Wood.
Connor Brinson earned the pitching win, going 6-and-2-thirds innings on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits, while collecting seven strikeouts. Matt Layton pitched one-third of an inning in relief for the Cavs.
Blaine McFadden shouldered the loss for WA, allowing five runs on seven hits over five innings, while striking out five CA batters.
The Cavaliers had nine hits, with Blake Edmunds, Layton and Bates Felder each getting two hits.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 7
Williamsburg Academy 6
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took the lead in the sixth inning and held on for a 7-6 win against Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
Belle Polin drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to plate the go-ahead run.
CA collected eight hits in the game.
The Lady Cavaliers notched three runs in the fourth inning, with Blakley Kingsmore delivering an RBI-double to lead the way.
Rebekah Haigler pitched for the win, going 6-and-2-thirds innings in the circle, allowing four hits and three runs against 11 strikeouts and no walks. Haigler added a fence-clearing home run in the third inning.
Haigler, Kingsmore, Laken Barnes and Izzy Haigler each had 2 hits in the game.
JV BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 1
ST. MATTTHEWS - Calhoun Academy improved to 2-1 on the season with Friday's 3-1 home win against Williamsburg Academy.
Connor Hayes pitched six innings, striking out 6 and allowing 3 hits to pick up the win. Andrew Tucker pitched the final inning in relief for the JV Cavs, allowing no hits and striking out two to register the save.
Kade Strickland went 2-for-4 at the plate for CA, with an RBI.
JV SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 11
Williamsburg Academy 10
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy got a walk-off, 2-run single from Cate Covington on Friday to take an 11-10 home win against Williamsburg Academy.
Covington went 4-for-4 in the game, including a triple in the first inning and three singles later.
Mattie Sikes was the winning pitcher, going four innings in the circle, allowing 10 runs on three hits, while striking out one.
CA collected 14 hits and stole 12 bases. Isabella Layton led the way with two stolen bases.