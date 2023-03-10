VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 2, Branchville 1 (8 innings)

A failed pick-off attempt allowed Calhoun Academy to score a 2-1 walk-off win over Branchville Friday.

The Cavaliers opened the scoring in the second inning when Chase Strickland scored on a Lukas Reed single.

Branchville was able to tie the game in the seventh when Jonathan Delk scored on an error to tie the game 1-1.

In the eighth, CA's Landon Barnes opened the inning with a walk, and moved to third on a groundout. The Cavs tried a suicide squeeze to score the winning run, but the bunt went foul. Branchville would throw the ball away on the next play.

William Felder pitched the eighth inning to earn the win. Andrew Tucker started the game for CA and allowed one run through seven innings while striking out six batters.

Branchville is back in action Monday at home against Whale Branch while Calhoun Academy travels to Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Holly Hill Academy 19, Andrew Jackson Academy 0

Mason Rudd pitched a perfect game, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 19-0 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Thursday.

Offensively, Tyler Wright led HHA with two hits.

Branchville 15-17, Harvest Christian 0-0

Branchville outscored Harvest Christian 32-0 in a doubleheader Thursday.

In the first game, Mason Connor earned the victory after he threw two innings without allowing a hit and striking out six. Harrison Wimberly led the Yellow Jackets with three hits and four RBIs. Jonathan Looper added two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Chase Looper picked up the win while Jonathan Delk threw an inning striking out the side.

Delk added three hits and four RBIs in the victory. Jonathan Looper had two hits and two RBIs and Mason Connor had three hits and an RBI.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 7, Holly Hill Academy 4

Harlo Sease had two hits to help lead Andrew Jackson Academy to a 7-4 victory over Holly Hill Academy Thursday.

The Lady Warriors stole 11 bases in the victory led by Tiffanie Ulmer who had two.

Dakota Cantebury had two hits to lead Holly Hill Academy. Julianna Grooms led the Lady Raiders with four stolen bases.

VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 4, Barnwell 2

Josue Lanare-Daras scored two goals and added an assist to help lead Edisto to 4-2 win over Barnwell Friday.

Carter Files and Victor Castro also added goals for the Cougars.