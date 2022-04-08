T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy takes softball win

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 5, Orangeburg Pre4p 4

ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep in varsity softball action Friday evening in St Matthews 5-4.

Lex Hiers got the win for the Lady Cavaliers, who improve to 4-0 in region play. The Lady Indians fall to 3-5 and 0-2. Peyton Schurlknight pitched a complete game, surrendering 10 hits while striking out 7 and walking 1. Hiers gave up five hits, striking 7 and walking 2.

For the Lady Cavaliers, Blakely Kingsmore had 2 triples, a double, and an RBI. Paige Brunson had 3 hits including a double and an RBI. Ansley Aaron had two hits and 2 RBI. Kalay Shannon and Ava Cuttino had hits for the Lady Cavaliers.

For the Lady Indians, Ryn Grubbs had a double and 2 RBI, Katherine Lambrecht had a double and a run scored, Lauren Ballew had a single and a run scored, Payton Schurlknight had a single, an RBI, and a run scored, Anna Beth Lambrecht had a single and run scored, while Erin Holliday had an RBI. The Lady Indians return to action Monday hosting Colleton Prep.

Wilson Hall 11, Orangeburg Prep 5

SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep traveled to Sumter Thursday evening and lost to the defending 3A state champion Wilson Hall School 11-5.

Julie Ann Griffith pitched three innings surrendering 8 hits and 5 earned runs. Payton Schurlknight pitched the final three innings, striking out 3 and surrendering no hits.

Lauren Ballew had two hits for the Lady Indians. Ryn Grubbs had a three run homer, and Katherine Lambrecht, Payton Schurlknight, and Preston Schurlknight all had hits for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Indians fall to 3-4.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 5, Orangeburg Prep 4

ST. MATTHWS -- In JV action, The JV Lady Cavaliers defeated Orangeburg Prep 5-4.

Patterson Arant surrendered four hits, striking out 9 while walking 2 for the win. Layla Garrick pitched for the JV Lady Indians surrendering four hits while striking out six. Skyler Ulmer had 2 home runs for the JV Lady Cavaliers, while Mattie Sikes and JC Dixon had singles.

For the JV Lady Indians, Layla Garrick had a double, 3 runs scored, and five stolen bases, Calee Hartzog had a triple, 4 stolen bases, and 2 RBI, and Riley Roe had a double with an RBI.

The JV Lady Indians travel to Clarendon Hall on Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep 15, Wilson Hall 10

SUMTER -- In JV action, the Lady Indians defeated Wilson Hall 15-10 Thursday. Layla Garrick picked up the win for the JV Lady Indians, surrendering 5 earned runs over 4 innings, while striking out six and allowing 5 hits. Garrick is 3-1 and the JV Lady Indians improve to 4-1. Natalie Hall had 2 hits and Riley Roe had 2 hits with 5 RBI. Hannah Lambrecht and Layla Garrick added singles and 2 runs each.

JV BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 0

Chase Strickland threw 4.1 scoreless innings to help lead Calhoun Academy past OP 11-0 Friday.

Jordan Noell led the JV Cavs at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Turner Hood, Turner Houck and Crews Felder each added two hits.

John Marcellana led Orangeburg Prep with two hits.

Calhoun Academy 5-3 (4-2) will face Jefferson Davis Academy Thursday.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 5, Orangeburg Prep 4

Matt Layton threw 5.1 innings giving up one run and one hit striking out eight to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 5-4 win over Orangeburg Prep.

Calhoun Academy built a 5-1 lead after five innings but OP rallied in the sixth with three runs.

Mac Felder and Mason Polin led the Cavs with two hits each.

Eli Pantaleon led OP with a hit and RBI.

Calhoun Academy 10-5 (6-1) will play host to Jefferson Davis Thursday.

