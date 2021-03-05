T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy baseball gets first win

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 12

Clarendon Hall 2

SUMMERTON — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season on Friday at Clarendon Hall, with a 12-2 win.

CA (1-4 record) totaled 12 hits in the game, while CHS totaled 5 errors.

The Cavaliers fired up the offense in the first inning, when Fowler Stabler grounded out, scoring one run.

CA then notched six runs in the fifth inning. The offensive outburst was led by Matt Layton, Seth Tyson, Kade Strickland, and Stabler, who all drove in runs.

Tyson led the Cavaliers to victory on the hill, pitching five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven.

Cale Reynolds took the loss for Clarendon Hall, allowing six hits and six runs over three innings, while striking out three.

Stabler, Andrew Tucker, Landon Barnes, and Tyson each had multiple hits for Cavaliers.

Midland Valley 13

Orangeburg Prep 5

PELION — Orangeburg Prep lost 13-5 to Midland Valley on Friday in the Pelion Pre-Season Tournament.