T&D REGION SPORTS: CA softball tops OPS, while OPS baseball tops CA

Swansea 18, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 8

Calhoun Academy 4

ST. MATTHEWS — Orangeburg Prep scored 5 runs in the last 3 innings to win 8-4 at Calhoun Academy on Friday night.

John Mack picked up the pitching win for the Indians, allowing no runs on no hits across 4 innings, while striking out 4 batters.

Seth Tyson took the loss for Cavaliers, allowing 13 hits and 8 runs across 6-and-2-thirds innings, while striking out 6 batters.

A.J. Tolbert started the game for Orangeburg Prep, going 3 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, while striking out one.

Matt Layton and Tyson each collected two hits to lead Cavaliers.

Orangeburg Prep racked up 13 hits on the day, with Mack, Peyton Inabinet, Colby Thomas, and Hayden McGugan each had multiple hits for Orangeburg Prep.

Orangeburg Prep 7

Lee Academy 6

Orangeburg Prep took a 7-6 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday in dramatic fashion at Indian Field.