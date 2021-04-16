T&D REGION SPORTS: CA softball tops OPS, while OPS baseball tops CA

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 11
Orangeburg Prep 1
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took an 11-1 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
Rebekah Haigler pitched for the win, collecting 12 strikeouts, while also leading CA at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple.
Also for the Lady Cavaliers, Bari Arden Arant went 2-for-4 with a home run, Coker Carson went 3-for-4, Paige Bronson went 2-for-3 with a double. Belle Polin, Kailey Shannon, Blakley Kingsmore, and Izabel Haigler each had a hit.
The Lady Indians were led by Lauren Ballew with two hits. Katherine Lambrecht, Payton Shurlknight, Ava Cuttino and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had one hit.
The Lady Indians will be back in action at Northwood Academy on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
CA, now 18-3 this season, will play Wednesday at Wilson Hall.
Calhoun Academy 12
Wilson Hall 2
Calhoun Academy took a 12-2 win against Wilson Hall on Tuesday.
Rebekah Haigler was the winning pitcher.
Leading Hitters for CA were Belle Polin, 2-for-3, double and home run; Bari Arden Arant, 3-for-3, 2 doubles; Rebekah Haigler, 2-for-2, double; Blakley Kingsmore 3-for-4; and Izabel Haigler, 2-for-2, double.
Swansea 18, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1
VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 8
Calhoun Academy 4
ST. MATTHEWS — Orangeburg Prep scored 5 runs in the last 3 innings to win 8-4 at Calhoun Academy on Friday night.
John Mack picked up the pitching win for the Indians, allowing no runs on no hits across 4 innings, while striking out 4 batters.
Seth Tyson took the loss for Cavaliers, allowing 13 hits and 8 runs across 6-and-2-thirds innings, while striking out 6 batters.
A.J. Tolbert started the game for Orangeburg Prep, going 3 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, while striking out one.
Matt Layton and Tyson each collected two hits to lead Cavaliers.
Orangeburg Prep racked up 13 hits on the day, with Mack, Peyton Inabinet, Colby Thomas, and Hayden McGugan each had multiple hits for Orangeburg Prep.
Orangeburg Prep 7
Lee Academy 6
Orangeburg Prep took a 7-6 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday in dramatic fashion at Indian Field.
The Indians entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 6-3, but were able to rally and get the walk-off win as A.J. Tolbert stole home for the deciding run.
Copeland Furtick pitched 6-and-2-thirds innings for the Indians (4-2 in region play), allowing 5 hits and striking out 8.
Forrest Sutcliiff pitched one-third of an inning, recording a strikeout.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Tolbert, 2-for-4; as Colby Thomas, John Mack, Furtick, Hayden McGugan and Forrest Sutcliffe each recorded a hit.
Swansea 7
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 5
Swansea took a 7-5 win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday in a Region 5-3A game that was called in the fifth inning due to darkness.
For the Bruins, Anthony Mack pitched and shouldered the loss, moving his record to 0-3. Mack also went 2-for-3 batting with 4 RBI and a run scored.
Javian Johnson went 3-for-3; Mike Gilyard went 1-for-2, with a walk and 2 runs; Jason Elmore went 1-for-3, with an RBI and run; Esa Terry went 1-for-1 with a run; Jalen Hill went 1-for-2, and Javon Stokes had 2 walks.
O-W (2-7 record) plays at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Strom Thurmond in another region game.
JV SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 4
Orangeburg Prep 3
ST. MATTHEWS — Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians lost 4-3 against the host Calhoun Academy Lady Cavaliers on Friday afternoon.
Prestan Schurlknight gave up four runs on three hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts for the Lady Indians, while Jane Reed Holeman and Patterson Arant combined to allow 3 runs on three hits, while striking out 7 and walking 5 for the Lady Cavaliers.
Kaylee Zeigler hit a double in the last frame to drive in Arant for the final score.
Ashlynne Falow had a triple and Cate Covington had a single for the Lady Cavaliers.
Hannah Lambrecht, Savannah McClain and Cadence McClendon each had singles for the JV Lady Indians.
OP returns to action on Monday afternoon at Northwood Academy with a 4 p.m. game.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association event
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Club.
The format is 2-man captain's choice, with only 6 clubs allowed per person in cart.
Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Saturday at the pro shop at Hillcrest. Tournament is open to all who register.