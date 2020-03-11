T&D REGION SPORTS: CA softball, AJA baseball get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 8
Wilson Hall 7
SUMTER - Calhoun Academy grabbed the late lead on Tuesday in an 8-7 win at Wilson Hall.
The game was tied at 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning. Belle Polin then singled on the first pitch of her at-bat to plate two runs and put the Lady Cavaliers ahead for good.
CA managed only 6 hits, while WH got 11 hits.
Blakley Kingsmore pitched for the win, going 6 innings in the circle, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, while striking out one and walking none. Rebecca Haigler pitched one inning of relief.
Polin and Kingsmore each had 2 hits for CA.
The Lady Cavaliers will play host to Williamsburg Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 14
Jefferson Davis Academy 0
Andrew Jackson Academy took a 14-0 shutout win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
Jonathan Schaffer went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead the Confederates on offense, while Bryce Hughes went 1-for-1 with 3 walks, an RBI and 2 runs scored, Chandler Hayden went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored, and Ryan Brown went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Bug Brunson got the win, pitching 3 innings, allowing a hit, 2 walks and striking out 4.
Pinewood Prep 10
Dorchester Academy 2
ST. GEORGE - Pinewood Prep took a 10-2 win at Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.
Pinewood outhit the Raiders 11 hits to 7 hits.
The visitors plated 3 runs in the second inning and added 2 more runs in the third inning, before scoring a single run in the fifth and 4 runs in the seventh.
The Raiders committed 4 errors in the field.
Colby Weeks shouldered the loss for DA, pitching one inning, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, while striking out one.
Ben Stokes and Brody Marchant each had 2 hits for the Raiders, who will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
JV SOFTBALL
Wilson Hall 8
Calhoun Academy 5
SUMTER - Calhoun Academy took an 8-5 loss at Wilson Hall on Tuesday.
Despite outhitting Wilson Hall, 4 hits to 3 hits, the JV Lady Cavs shouldered the loss.
Patterson Arant pitched one inning for CA, surrendering 3 runs on one hit, while striking out 2. Mattie Sikes and Sara Ardis each pitched in relief, with Sikes picking up the loss on a run-scoring wild pitch.
Cate Covington, Arant, Coker Carson and Ardis each had a hit for CA.
The Lady Cavs will play host to Williamsburg Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
B-TEAM BASEBALL
Laurence Manning 13
Orangeburg Prep 0
Orangeburg Prep lost 13-0 on Wednesday at Laurence Manning.
Chris Glover led the Indians on offense, going 1-for-1 at the plate.
The B-Team Indians will host North District Middle School of Hampton on Thursday at 5 p.m.