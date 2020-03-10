T&D REGION SPORTS: CA, CC and DA baseball all get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy has

no-hitter versus TSA

DALZELL – The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers had two pitchers combine for a no-hitter and a 19-0 win in just 4 innings at Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.

Matt Layton pitched 3 innings of no-hit ball, before Wells Fleming came on to pitch the final hitless inning.

Bates Felder led CA on offense by driving in four runs. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, pushing across runs with a double in the second inning and with a single in the third inning.

The Cavaliers notched six runs in the fourth inning. The rally was led by walks by Evan Inabinet, Connor Brinson, and Seth Tyson and singles by Jack Wood and Layton.

Layton got the win for his three innings of mound work, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out six and walking none.

Zach Davis took the loss for TSA. He lasted one inning, allowing four hits and eight runs, while walking one.

CA collected 14 hits in the game. Heath LaChance, Felder, Layton, and Wood all managed multiple hits. LaChance went 3-for-3 at the plate. The Cavaliers did not commit a single error.