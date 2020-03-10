T&D REGION SPORTS: CA, CC and DA baseball all get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy has
no-hitter versus TSA
DALZELL – The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers had two pitchers combine for a no-hitter and a 19-0 win in just 4 innings at Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
Matt Layton pitched 3 innings of no-hit ball, before Wells Fleming came on to pitch the final hitless inning.
Bates Felder led CA on offense by driving in four runs. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, pushing across runs with a double in the second inning and with a single in the third inning.
The Cavaliers notched six runs in the fourth inning. The rally was led by walks by Evan Inabinet, Connor Brinson, and Seth Tyson and singles by Jack Wood and Layton.
Layton got the win for his three innings of mound work, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out six and walking none.
Zach Davis took the loss for TSA. He lasted one inning, allowing four hits and eight runs, while walking one.
CA collected 14 hits in the game. Heath LaChance, Felder, Layton, and Wood all managed multiple hits. LaChance went 3-for-3 at the plate. The Cavaliers did not commit a single error.
CA is 2-2 overall (1-0 in region play) and will play at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Williamsburg Academy.
Calhoun County 14
Columbia 4
ST. MATTHEWS – The Calhoun County Saints took a 14-4 home win in just 5 innings against Region 3-2A foe Columbia on Tuesday.
The Saints collected 11 hits, while the Capitals only registered 6 hits. Meanwhile, Columbia made 7 errors.
Columbia scored 2 runs in the first inning, to go up 2-0. But then gave up 3 runs to Calhoun County in the second inning, and 4 runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Columbia registered its final 2 runs in the top of the fifth, before CC plated 3 runs in the bottom half of the inning to finish the scoring.
Trey Craig pitched 5 innings to pick up the win for the Saints, allowing just 6 hits and 4 runs, while striking out 9 batters.
John Keller went 3-for-3 for the Saints, with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Craig went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, while Coy Ford went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Daeron James went 2-for-3, with an RBI and a run scored, while Nick Thompson scored 3 runs for CC.
You have free articles remaining.
The Saints (2-0 record) play Wednesday at Pelion at 6 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 10
St. John's Christian 1
ST. GEORGE – A 4-run first inning propelled the Dorchester Academy Raiders to a 10-1 home win against St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Rhett Mizzell pitched 3 innings for the win on the DA mound, allowing no hits and no runs, while striking out four and walking one. Wyatt Judy pitched two innings of relief for DA.
Judy (2-for-3, run), Mizzell (2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Ben Stokes (2-for-4, 2 runs) each had 2 hits for the Raiders (1-0 record). Hunter Hartzog scored 3 runs.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Dorchester Academy 4
St. John's Christian 2
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy picked up its first win of the season with a 4-2 home victory over St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Payton Jackson pitched 7 innings, collecting 8 strikeouts to get the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders.
Natalie Paradise had 2 hits and 2 RBI to lead DA at the plate.
The home team scored a run apiece in both the third and fourth innings, before the visitors plated their 2 runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Raiders then scored 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win.
DA registered no errors in the game, while SJCA made 3 errors.
PREP GOLF
OPS golf tops
Patrick Henry
The Orangeburg Prep golf team opened the 2020 season with a win over Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 165-199.
Harris Holstein led the Indians with a two-over-par 38, while Matthew Zeigler chipped in a score of 41. McCullough Mims and Walt Mims each carded scores of 43.