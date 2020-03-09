T&D REGION SPORTS: CA and Edisto baseball, Branchville softball get wins

Hayden McGugan had 3 hits and 5 RBI for the Cougars, as he registered walks in the two at-bats where he didn't get a hit.

The Cougars will play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday at 7 p.m.

McGugan also pitched 4-and-a-third innings, collecting 6 strikeouts and the win for Edisto. Nick Ulmer pitched an inning and collected 2 strikeouts for the Cougars.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Branchville 3

Dorchester 0

BRANCHVILLE - Branchville opened the season with a 3-0 home win against Dorchester Academy on Monday.

Anslee McAlhany pitched for the win, collecting 6 strikeouts for the Lady Jackets, who registered 4 hits of their own.

Olivia Banks had a solo home run in the first inning. Branchville struck again for two runs in the sixth inning, with and RBI each from Lauren Shaw and Faith Hughes.

Payton Myers, Payton Jackson and Lydia Hofstetter each had a hit for DA.

Jackson shouldered the loss in the circle for the Lady Raiders.

Branchville plays at Woodland on Tuesday.