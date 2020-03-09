T&D REGION SPORTS: CA and Edisto baseball, Branchville softball get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 10
Palmetto Athletic 1
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a convincing 10-1 home win against Palmetto Athletic Club on Monday.
After posting a run in the second inning on a sacrifice bunt by Connor Brinson, the Cavaliers scored 5 runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught was highlighted by singles from Bates Felder and Brinson, along with an RBI-sacrifice fly from Blake Edmunds, and a run-scoring fielder's choice drive by Wells Fleming.
Seth Tyson pitched for the win on the CA mound, lasting 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and a run, while striking out 3. Brinson pitched two innings of relief for the Cavaliers.
Landon Gay shouldered the pitching loss for the Panthers, lasting 3 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs.
CA had a total of 10 hits, with Felder going 3-for-4.
Connor Shealy went 2-for-3 for PAC.
The Cavaliers play a region game at Thomas Sumter on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Edisto 17
Wagener-Salley 4
WAGENER - Edisto opened the season by posting a 17-4 non-region win against Wagener-Salley on Monday.
Hayden McGugan had 3 hits and 5 RBI for the Cougars, as he registered walks in the two at-bats where he didn't get a hit.
The Cougars will play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday at 7 p.m.
McGugan also pitched 4-and-a-third innings, collecting 6 strikeouts and the win for Edisto. Nick Ulmer pitched an inning and collected 2 strikeouts for the Cougars.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Branchville 3
Dorchester 0
BRANCHVILLE - Branchville opened the season with a 3-0 home win against Dorchester Academy on Monday.
Anslee McAlhany pitched for the win, collecting 6 strikeouts for the Lady Jackets, who registered 4 hits of their own.
Olivia Banks had a solo home run in the first inning. Branchville struck again for two runs in the sixth inning, with and RBI each from Lauren Shaw and Faith Hughes.
Payton Myers, Payton Jackson and Lydia Hofstetter each had a hit for DA.
Jackson shouldered the loss in the circle for the Lady Raiders.
Branchville plays at Woodland on Tuesday.
JV BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 10
Palmetto Athletic 0
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a 10-0 shutout win in just 5 innings of play on Monday to improve to 1-1 this season.
Andrew Tucker picked up his first win of the season, going 4 innings and striking out 4, while allowing a single hit.
Connor Hayes pitched the fifth inning and struck out 2, while not allowing a base runner.
Kade Strickland was 1-for-1 with 2 RBI for CA, while Adam Loader, Fowler Stabler, Mac Felder, Mason Polin and Hayes each had a hit.
CA plays at home on Friday at 4 p.m. against Williamsburg Academy.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA March golf
tournament Saturday
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its march golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf Club on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
The event will have a shotgun start, with the tournament format being individual stroke play with handicap.
To enter the tournament, sign up by Friday at the Hillcrest Golf Club pro shop.