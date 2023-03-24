VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 8, Wade Hampton 4

Jonathan Looper threw 4.2 innings allowing four hits and striking out seven to help lead Branchville to an 8-4 win over Wade Hampton. He also added a hit and an RBI.

Seth Shaw had two hits and an RBI to lead the Yellow Jackets. Philijuan Saldano had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs; Chayse Lytle had a double, RBI and scored two runs; Chandler Looper had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs.

Branchville (9-1, 4-0) will travel to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Monday.

VARSITY GOLF

Orangeburg Prep wins region match

Harris Holsten shot a -4 (32) to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a region victory at Lexington Country Club.

Walt Mims and Jody Gillam each shot 42 and James Williams shot 43 for the Indians.

Orangeburg Prep will play Tuesday at Beech Creek Golf Course in Sumter.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Northwoods 13-13, Holly Hill Academy 8-3

Holly Hill Academy (1-5) dropped a doubleheader to Northwoods Academy. The Lady Raiders fell 13-8 in the first game and were defeated 13-3 in the second game.

In game one, Milly Kate Prescott had a single while Essie Wolpert added a double to lead Holly Hill Academy on offense.

Prescott led the Lady Raiders in the second game with a single.