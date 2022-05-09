T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville downs Carvers Bay

SOFTBALL

Branchville 9, Carvers Bay 2

The Lady Yellow Jackets remain alive in the District VII tournament after eliminating Carvers Bay 9-2 Monday night.

Kylie Starns led Branchville in the circle, throwing a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out 11 batters.

Leading Branchville at the plate was Lauren Shaw who had two hits and three RBIs. Margo Riser also added two hits in the win.

Branchville will travel to face Lamar in the District Final Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets will have to win two games in order to advance to the Lower State tournnament.

BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 5, Northside Christian Academy 1

Orangeburg Prep scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and eventually hold on for a 5-1 win over Northside Christian Academy Monday.

The Indians eliminated NCA and will now travel to face Pee Dee Academy Wednesday. If Orangeburg Prep wins Wednesday the two teams would meet at a neutral site Thursday in a winner-take-all game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0