T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, DA baseball teams get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 8

Wilson Hall 7

SUMTER - Calhoun Academy grabbed the late lead on Tuesday in an 8-7 win at Wilson Hall.

The game was tied at 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning. Belle Polin then singled on the first pitch of her at-bat to plate two runs and put the Lady Cavaliers ahead for good.

CA managed only 6 hits, while WH got 11 hits.

Blakley Kingsmore pitched for the win, going 6 innings in the circle, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, while striking out one and walking none. Rebecca Haigler pitched one inning of relief.

Polin and Kingsmore each had 2 hits for CA.

The Lady Cavaliers will play host to Williamsburg Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

Wilson Hall 8

Calhoun Academy 5

SUMTER - Calhoun Academy took an 8-5 loss at Wilson Hall on Tuesday.

Despite outhitting Wilson Hall, 4 hits to 3 hits, the JV Lady Cavs shouldered the loss.