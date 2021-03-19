T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville baseball gets win

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 7

Colleton Prep 6

Branchville took a 7-6 win against Colleton Prep on Friday, moving to 3-1 on the season.

Ronnie Nester picked up the win, pitching 6 innings, allowing 8 hits, and collecting 6 strikeouts.

Nathan Bauer got the save by pitching the 7th inning.

Leading hitters for the Yellow Jackets were Ronnie Nester, 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored, C.J. Funchess, 2-for-3 with a run scored, Blake Connor, 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Jacob Blankenship, 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Branchville travels to Bridges Prep to play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a 2-man team tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

Scores will be tabulated based on handicap numbers, with 6 holes being played captain's choice format, 6 holes being played modified alternate shot format, and 6 holes being played Texas scramble format.

All teams are asked to sign up in pairs by Saturday at Hillcrest or by calling 803-533-6030.

