T&D REGION SPORTS: Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4, Hannah-Pamplico 0

SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4, Hannah-Pamplico 0

Riley Johnson pitched a complete game shutout, giving up two hits and striking out eight to help Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Hannah-Pamplico 4-0 Friday.

Elaney Sanders led the Lady Red Raiders at the plate with a bases loaded double in the third inning that scored two runs. Mikayla Hallman would add a third run in the inning on a fielders choice from Jakiah Wilson.

In the fourth inning, Amanda Ahlin doubled to score Gracen Zeigler and put B-E up 4-0.

The Lady Red Raiders will play host to either Lakeview or Lamar Monday at 6 p.m.

SCISA Playoff Schedule for Saturday

All games at Patriot Park in Sumter

Jefferson Davis Academy vs. Dorchester Academy 10 a.m.

Wadlaw Academy vs. Andrew Jackson Academy 10 a.m.

Clarendon Hall vs. TBD Noon

Calhoun Academy vs. Thomas Heyward Academy 1:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 11, Clarendon Hall 10

In a winner-take-all game Thursday, Andrew Jackson Academy scored four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Clarendon Hall 11-10.

Jonathan Schaffer led AJA with three hits and two RBIs. Bug Brunson had two hits and three RBIs while Carsyn Peeples, Evan Creswell and Sam Felix each added two hits.

Clarendon Hall was led by Kylic Horton and Mason Edge who each had two hits and an RBI.

The Warriors (18-6) advance to the SCISA Class A championship series. The three-game series begins Monday at Richard Winn Academy. Andrew Jackson will play host to Richard Winn Tuesday. If a third game is needed it will be played Thursday at a neutral site.

SCHSL Class A Playoffs

Branchville at Johnsonville ppd. to Saturday 1 p.m.

DYB tournament to be held in Orangeburg

The South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 & Division 2 Rookie League State Tournament will be held in Orangeburg June 24-28.

Opening Ceremonies will be held the the New City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. All games in the tournament will be played at Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway (off Hwy 178/North Road).

