 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E baseball, softball in District finals
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E baseball, softball in District finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY baseball generic logo

VARSITY BASEBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 11

Lowcountry Leadership 1

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt eliminated Lowcountry Leadership from SCHSL Class A state playoffs on Wednesday at home with an 11-1 win.

Trot Sutton led the way with 4 RBI for B-E, while Cade Mitchell added 3 RBI, and Jerome Simmons added 2 RBI.

The Red Raiders will travel to play Lake View, in Dillon County, on Friday, needing to win two games against the Wild Gators, who are unbeaten in playoffs.

If Lake View wins one, or B-E wins two, that team will win the Class A Lower State District 4 title, and advance in playoffs.

Lake View won 3-0 in Bamberg on Monday.

Green Sea-Floyds 13

Branchville 2

GREEN SEA — Green Sea Floyds eliminated Branchville from the SCHSL Class A state playoffs on Wednesday, with a 13-2 home win.

GS-F gave the Yellow Jackets both of their playoff losses, including a 5-3 loss to start playoffs. GS-F advances to play at East Clarendon on Friday for the Lower State District 3 title. 

VARSITY SOFTBALL

East Clarendon 10

Branchville 0

TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon eliminated Branchville from the SCHSL Class A state playoffs on Wednesday, with a 10-0 shutout at home.

East Clarendon advances to play at Lake View on Friday, needing to win two games against the Lady Wild Gators to remain in playoffs.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt a win away from District title

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to Johnsonville on Friday at 5 p.m., needing one win in a possible two games to take the SCHSL Lower State District 4 title.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

B-E took a 4-1 home win against Johnsonville on Monday. The Lady Flashes then won 15-5 at home to eliminate Carvers Bay on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News