T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E baseball, softball in District finals

VARSITY BASEBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 11

Lowcountry Leadership 1

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt eliminated Lowcountry Leadership from SCHSL Class A state playoffs on Wednesday at home with an 11-1 win.

Trot Sutton led the way with 4 RBI for B-E, while Cade Mitchell added 3 RBI, and Jerome Simmons added 2 RBI.

The Red Raiders will travel to play Lake View, in Dillon County, on Friday, needing to win two games against the Wild Gators, who are unbeaten in playoffs.

If Lake View wins one, or B-E wins two, that team will win the Class A Lower State District 4 title, and advance in playoffs.

Lake View won 3-0 in Bamberg on Monday.

Green Sea-Floyds 13

Branchville 2

GREEN SEA — Green Sea Floyds eliminated Branchville from the SCHSL Class A state playoffs on Wednesday, with a 13-2 home win.

GS-F gave the Yellow Jackets both of their playoff losses, including a 5-3 loss to start playoffs. GS-F advances to play at East Clarendon on Friday for the Lower State District 3 title.