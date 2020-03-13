Spring sports impacted by virus prep at Claflin and in high school ranks

The impending threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the cancellation of Claflin University spring sports, the suspension of South Carolina Independent School Association spring sports, an ongoing consideration of at least suspending South Carolina High School League spring sports, and the cancellation of the 2020 North-South All Star basketball games.
In a school news release on Friday, the Claflin University Athletics Department announced the cancellation of all athletics-related activities for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
According to the release, the decision follows the NCAA, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) decisions to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships and spring competition, respectively, due to developing concerns associated with COVID-19.
Claflin University administrators and members of its Emergency Preparedness Team continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19. As information develops, Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team will keep the University informed. Timely updates will be sent by email, posted on social media, and sent through the emergency text messaging service.
The South Carolina Independent School Association suspended athletic competition in spring sports through the rest of March and into early April, as was announced on Thursday.
The announcement was made on the SCISA Athletics FaceBook page and reads as follows: The South Carolina Independent School Association has issued the following directive in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) - SCISA has suspended all interscholastic athletics from Sunday, March 15, 2020 until Friday, April 3, 2020. SCISA is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to actively monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact to our state. SCISA continues to work closely with DHEC and the CDC to ensure our planning is based on the best available information from public health experts. SCISA will update the membership as information is made available. The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost.
The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) announced Thursday that a decision would be made early next week on whether or not to suspend its spring sports.
“After a lengthy discussion, the committee decided to postpone any decision until a Superintendent’s conference call scheduled for Monday, March 16,” the league said in a release. The call has been set for 1 p.m.
The league noted that the SCHSL Executive Committee will hold a conference call following the superintendent’s call to make any changes to the spring sports season.
On Friday it was announced that due to continuing public health concerns associated with the current coronavirus, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) and the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) have cancelled the 2020 North-South All Star Basketball Games that were to be played on March 21, 2020 at Lexington High School.
The announcement included the following information: Our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across South Carolina, coaches, and essential personnel prompted this decision. We do congratulate the selected players on their athletic and academic accomplishments and wish them much success as they continue their education and athletic endeavors.
NOTE: The 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, an event hosted by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, was scheduled for John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C. on Saturday, March 28.
That event has now been cancelled. Orangeburg-Wilkinson's D'Mya Tucker was selected to the South Carolina girls team. Also, 10 of the players selected to the event have committed to Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) basketball programs.