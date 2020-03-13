SCISA suspends spring sports through early April

The South Carolina Independent School Association has suspended athletic competition in spring sports through the rest of March and into early April.

The announcement was made on the SCISA Athletics FaceBook page on Thursday, and reads as follows:

The South Carolina Independent School Association has issued the following directive in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) - SCISA has suspended all interscholastic athletics from Sunday, March 15, 2020 until Friday, April 3, 2020.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to actively monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact to our State. SCISA continues to work closely with DHEC and the CDC to ensure our planning is based on the best available information from public health experts. I am speaking daily with educational leaders on the COVID-19 and making the best, informed plans. SCISA will update the membership as information is made available.

The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost.