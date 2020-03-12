Orangeburg FCA Celebration Dinner postponed to May

Due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 FCA Celebration Dinner with featured speaker Mike O’Cain that was scheduled for Monday, March 16 is being postponed and is tentatively rescheduled for Monday, May 18.

“Given the concerns that so many people have about attending large public gatherings right now, we have decided to postpone our event until May 18 when we will all have more information," FCA area director Earl Humes said in a statement release. "Coach O’Cain will be still be our featured speaker and he is very excited about being back in his hometown and sharing his stories about college football and the FCA.”