Orangeburg Christian Academy dedicates new ballfield, preps for first football season

Most high school baseball and softball teams were glad just to get back to games in 2021, after the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At Orangeburg Christian Academy, however, the Patriots teams were blessed not only to be playing games again this season, but to be playing them on a new multi-use ballfield that was officially dedicated at the Joe Jeffords Highway campus on Tuesday, April 20.
The land behind the school location was purchased in recent years, with plans to one day have on-campus sports fields. More recently, team dugouts were constructed and fencing was erected to have the field ready for spring sports on the diamond.
Field lighting has been donated and plans are to set it up in time for the school's first season of fall football. The field will accommodate the wider dimensions for 8-man football play and goal posts have been acquired for installation once the baseball/softball seasons are complete.
"We really pushed up our fundraising efforts to get the field ready for the kids to play ball on there at the school," said Rev. Anthony Day, Orangeburg Christian Academy first-year athletic director. "(OCA principal) Mrs. (Cynthia) Poor said she really wanted the field to be built, since this was our 25th year as a school.
"So, we just pushed forward and found a way to make it happen. It's a great thing for the kids and the parents at our school. The kids have been able to practice a little longer into the day, to help them with their skills; and parents don't have to drive somewhere else to pick up their kids from practice or games. The kids have been playing on this field all season long, but we didn't want to do an official dedication until closer to the end of the season."
The Patriots have a young baseball team this year, with just two seniors and one junior. The OCA softball team doesn't have a senior on the roster, but has qualified for the South Carolina Association of Christian Schools state tournament, which will be held on May 7-8.
The OCA ballfield will be closer to becoming a fully-furnished facility with an electronic scoreboard, donated by Metts Contracting Services, being installed this week. A press box is in the works as an expected addition to the field, and future fundraising plans will address adding irrigation to the area.
In recent years, Day was athletic director at The Way Christian Academy in Hendersonville, N.C. Now in his second year as the pastor at Cope Baptist Church, Day will also serve as head football coach at OCA. He has assembled four other members of his coaching staff for the inaugural Patriots season in 8-man play as an independent program.
"Baseball, football and basketball were my life growing up," Day said. "So, it really intrigued me to have an opportunity to give back to kids and help them learn life lessons through these sports."
All established sports at OCA, including baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, girls volleyball and cheerleading, compete in SCACS-accredited competition. An on-campus gymnasium is a long-term goal for OCA Athletics, but for now the new field and the addition of a football program are welcomed signs of progress.
"We have everything to start spring practice for football, May 13-28," Day said. "We have about 17 or 18 boys who are excited to get started.
"Inside the school, football has caused a new buzz of excitement. It's good that when parents check on the school and ask if we have a football program, now we are able to say yes. We have room to build and grow, and any new sport brings new excitement."
Also, new on-campus athletic facilities bring added school pride, which OCA student-athletes, school parents, faculty and staff look to enjoy for many seasons to come.