Orangeburg Christian Academy dedicates new ballfield, preps for first football season

Most high school baseball and softball teams were glad just to get back to games in 2021, after the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Orangeburg Christian Academy, however, the Patriots teams were blessed not only to be playing games again this season, but to be playing them on a new multi-use ballfield that was officially dedicated at the Joe Jeffords Highway campus on Tuesday, April 20.

The land behind the school location was purchased in recent years, with plans to one day have on-campus sports fields. More recently, team dugouts were constructed and fencing was erected to have the field ready for spring sports on the diamond.

Field lighting has been donated and plans are to set it up in time for the school's first season of fall football. The field will accommodate the wider dimensions for 8-man football play and goal posts have been acquired for installation once the baseball/softball seasons are complete.

"We really pushed up our fundraising efforts to get the field ready for the kids to play ball on there at the school," said Rev. Anthony Day, Orangeburg Christian Academy first-year athletic director. "(OCA principal) Mrs. (Cynthia) Poor said she really wanted the field to be built, since this was our 25th year as a school.