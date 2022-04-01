HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Calhoun Academy takes 11-6 win over Northside Christian

Calhoun Academy used a five-run tenth inning to defeat Northside Christian Academy 11-6 and improve to 5-1 in region play.

Northside Christian Academy pitching gave up eight walks in the tenth inning, leading to five Calhoun Academy runs.

"(NCA's) guys threw a lot of pitches earlier this week," CA head coach Todd Layton said. "They struggled in that last inning, but our guys were patient and didn't chase pitches."

The Cavaliers missed some opportunities earlier in the contest, loading the bases in the first inning and only coming away with one run. After tying the game at 6-6 in the sixth, the Cavaliers once again had the bases loaded, but could not push across the go-ahead run.

"We left a lot of runners on tonight, but we kept battling and got the tie in the fifth inning," Layton said.

After tying the game at 4-4, Matt Layton entered the game to pitch for the Cavaliers. He struggled in his first inning, giving up two runs, but would settle down and throw five shutout innings to pick up the victory.

"We had (Matt) saved in the bullpen, we feel confident with him on the mound," Layton said. "We didn't expect him to throw six innings, but he battled tonight."

Calhoun Academy improves to 9-5 on the season and sits near the top of the region. Todd Layton credits his group of seniors for the turnaround this year.

"Last year, we won three region games, and four games total," Layton said. "We're missing two players from last year's team, but this is just a great group of seniors. They are unselfish and have led us through football, basketball and now baseball."

Layton credits his team's ability to overcome adversity, as they never seem to be out of a game.

"It started against Thomas Heyward when we were down 10-2 and got the win," Layton said. "Earlier this week against Northwoods were down 10-2 again and find a way to get a victory. This group is a special group."

Layton finished the game with 13 strikeouts, he also led the Cavaliers at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Kade Strickland walked five times and had an RBI for Calhoun Academy.

The Cavaliers are back in action Tuesday at home against Palmetto Christian.

