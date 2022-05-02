 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL -- Cavs to open postseason

Calhoun Academy takes win over OP in baseball

Calhoun Academy's Mac Felder rounds second during a game earlier this season. The Cavaliers open the SCISA 2A state playoffs Tuesday at home against Thomas Heyward Academy.

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

Calhoun Academy’s current senior athletes have had quite the year. It started with a region football championship, followed by one of the Cavaliers' best basketball seasons in recent memory.

Now, many of those same athletes are preparing to finish their career on the baseball diamond as the SCISA playoffs begin Tuesday.

Much like the football team, the Cavaliers were region champions after posting a 15-5 record and 9-1 in region play. Head coach Todd Layton knows there are expectations for his team, but he’s already proud of what they have accomplished.

“Only one team is going to win the title,” Layton said. “It’s one of our goals, but it’s not the only goal. This team has played well all year. Winning a region championship was a goal, getting back to the postseason after missing last year was a goal.”

The Cavaliers won four games last season and missed the playoffs. Layton said he returned the majority of his team, and they have achieved a lot.

Calhoun Academy will open the playoffs Tuesday at home against Thomas Heyward. The Rebels are led at the plate by Walker Taylor. The senior is batting .528 on the season and leads the team in hits (19) and RBIs (18). He also has seven doubles and a home run.

“I told the boys, I don’t care what seed we are, the cream will rise to the top,” Layton said. “It’s playoff baseball, it’s supposed to be tough.”

The Cavaliers are led by Matt Layton who leads the team in hits (29), RBIs (24) and runs scored (31). He’s also 8-0 on the mound and has struck out 72 batters in 43 innings of work.

Overall, Calhoun Academy is batting .312 as a team and has scored 183 runs.

“I’m pleased with the way we have swung the bats lately,” Layton said. “We had a key injury in Andrew Tucker late in the season, but we’ve had three seniors step in, fill that void and have done a good job. We’ve had to make some adjustments but I feel good about where we stand.”

Orangeburg Prep opens the Class 2A playoffs on the road at Northside Christian Academy. The Indians knocked off NCA earlier this season 8-4 as Nick Rivas led OP with three hits and two RBIs.

SCISA and SCHSL games

Tuesday, May 3

SCISA 2A

Thomas Heyward Academy at Calhoun Academy

Orangeburg Prep at Northside Christian

SCSIA A

Holly Hill Academy at Dorchester Academy

Laurens Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

Patrick Henry/Community Christian at Clarendon Hall

SCHSL A 

Calhoun County at McBee

North at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lake View at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Bethune-Bowman at Green Sea Floyds

Lamar at Branchville

SCHSL 2A

Lake Marion at Barnwell

Edisto at Woodland

