HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL -- Cavs to open postseason

Calhoun Academy’s current senior athletes have had quite the year. It started with a region football championship, followed by one of the Cavaliers' best basketball seasons in recent memory.

Now, many of those same athletes are preparing to finish their career on the baseball diamond as the SCISA playoffs begin Tuesday.

Much like the football team, the Cavaliers were region champions after posting a 15-5 record and 9-1 in region play. Head coach Todd Layton knows there are expectations for his team, but he’s already proud of what they have accomplished.

“Only one team is going to win the title,” Layton said. “It’s one of our goals, but it’s not the only goal. This team has played well all year. Winning a region championship was a goal, getting back to the postseason after missing last year was a goal.”

The Cavaliers won four games last season and missed the playoffs. Layton said he returned the majority of his team, and they have achieved a lot.

Calhoun Academy will open the playoffs Tuesday at home against Thomas Heyward. The Rebels are led at the plate by Walker Taylor. The senior is batting .528 on the season and leads the team in hits (19) and RBIs (18). He also has seven doubles and a home run.

“I told the boys, I don’t care what seed we are, the cream will rise to the top,” Layton said. “It’s playoff baseball, it’s supposed to be tough.”

The Cavaliers are led by Matt Layton who leads the team in hits (29), RBIs (24) and runs scored (31). He’s also 8-0 on the mound and has struck out 72 batters in 43 innings of work.

Overall, Calhoun Academy is batting .312 as a team and has scored 183 runs.

“I’m pleased with the way we have swung the bats lately,” Layton said. “We had a key injury in Andrew Tucker late in the season, but we’ve had three seniors step in, fill that void and have done a good job. We’ve had to make some adjustments but I feel good about where we stand.”

Orangeburg Prep opens the Class 2A playoffs on the road at Northside Christian Academy. The Indians knocked off NCA earlier this season 8-4 as Nick Rivas led OP with three hits and two RBIs.

