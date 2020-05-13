Francis Marion baseball signs 5 in-state pitchers, including AJA senior

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University head baseball coach Art Inabinet, a St. Matthews native, has announced the signing of five in-state pitchers to add to the Patriot program for the 2021 season.

The quintet will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and consists of four right-handers: Joshua Collins of Florence, Adam Creswell of Fairfax, Tyler Davis of Myrtle Beach, and Blake Sherrill of Rock Hill, and left-handed pitcher Will Wicker of Lexington.

Collins, 6-3 and 175 pounds, is a product of South Florence High School where he played for former Patriot Kenny Gray. As a junior, he posted a 6-3 record with a 1.90 earned run average. He logged 59 innings and registered 61 strikeouts and issued only 17 walks en route to being named the 2019 Region 6-AAAAA Player of the Year and his team’s most valuable player. He was a varsity letterman each of his four years at South Florence.

“Joshua is a tall lanky right-hander who can throw a breaking ball for a strike at any time,” Inabinet said. “He throws in the low 80’s, but his size projects him to be able to improve to the mid-to-upper 80’s range quickly.”