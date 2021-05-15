Dorchester drops baseball title game 13-11 to St. John's Christian

HOLLY HILL — The rally was strong, but just too little, too late.

Down 13-1 in Friday's South Carolina Independent School Association Class A baseball title game, Dorchester Academy rallied and rebounded.

But, stranding runners with the bases loaded in the final at-bat gave St. John's Christian Academy the championship by a 13-11 score.

DA had won Game 1 at home by a 5-3 score on Monday.

Game 2 was then halted by thunderstorms and hail, while tied 1-1 on Tuesday. Further rain forced the game to be completed on Thursday, when the host Cavaliers won 3-2 in 8 innings in Moncks Corner.

St. John's led 2-1 after an inning of play on Friday. The Cavaliers went up 3-1, with a run in the second inning. From there, it looked like SJCA would run away with the win, scoring 3 runs in the third inning and a run in the fifth inning, for a 7-1 advantage.

Unfortunately for DA, The Cavaliers scored 6 runs in the sixth inning, for a 13-1 advantage. But, the Raiders answered with 7 runs in the same inning, making the score 13-8.

Dorchester plated 3 more runs in the seventh inning, but could not push across any of the final 3 runners on base to edge closer to even.