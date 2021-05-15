Dorchester drops baseball title game 13-11 to St. John's Christian

HOLLY HILL — The rally was strong, but just too little, too late.
Down 13-1 in Friday's South Carolina Independent School Association Class A baseball title game, Dorchester Academy rallied and rebounded.
But, stranding runners with the bases loaded in the final at-bat gave St. John's Christian Academy the championship by a 13-11 score.
DA had won Game 1 at home by a 5-3 score on Monday.
Game 2 was then halted by thunderstorms and hail, while tied 1-1 on Tuesday. Further rain forced the game to be completed on Thursday, when the host Cavaliers won 3-2 in 8 innings in Moncks Corner.
St. John's led 2-1 after an inning of play on Friday. The Cavaliers went up 3-1, with a run in the second inning. From there, it looked like SJCA would run away with the win, scoring 3 runs in the third inning and a run in the fifth inning, for a 7-1 advantage.
Unfortunately for DA, The Cavaliers scored 6 runs in the sixth inning, for a 13-1 advantage. But, the Raiders answered with 7 runs in the same inning, making the score 13-8.
Dorchester plated 3 more runs in the seventh inning, but could not push across any of the final 3 runners on base to edge closer to even.
For SJCA, Jackson Blackburn went 3-for-5 at the plate, with an RBI and 2 runs scored; Joshua Legnard went 3-for-5, with a double, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Brayden Lail went 1-for-3 with 4 RBI and a run scored. Ryan Pearce, Travone Johnson (home run) and Bryce Taylor (double) each got 2 hits for the Cavaliers.
Tally Strock pitched 6 innings for the win, giving up 3 earned runs on 8 hits and 6 walks. Conner Lockliear pitched a third of an inning, and Pearce pitched two-thirds of an inning.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Class A playoff bracket - Branchville at Green Sea Floyds on Saturday; Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Saturday
Class 2A playoff bracket - Edisto at Philip Simmons on Saturday
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Lake View 12
Branchville 0
LAKE VIEW — No. 1 seed Lake View shut out visiting No. 2 seed Branchville on Friday, as South Carolina High School League Class A softball state playoffs began.
Branchville will play Monday at the loser of Saturday's game between East Clarendon and Lowcountry Leadership.
On Saturday, No. 1 seed Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball will play host to No. 2 seed Carvers Bay in a SCHSL Class A bracket game.