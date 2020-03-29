COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: OP's Palmer says, 'Take care of safety, health, family'

"Since then, our kids have been taking care of things for the classroom online, and our faculty, staff and administration have done a great job with Google Classroom, from kindergarten age through the senior class."

Changes in schedule and routine have shaken up the lives of young and old alike across the country and most of the world.

"The kids are looking for a return to everyday life and extracurricular activities," Palmer said. "This is not anything anybody could have been prepared for.

"Hopefully they will be good in the classroom, and maybe get workouts in at home, even if it's just exercise in the house or in the yard. The biggest thing is making sure they are OK and their families are OK."

Safety, both now and during athletic competition, is of utmost importance.

"We'll get back to it when we do," Palmer said. "I've told my staff to hit it running when we have the opportunity to get back to normalcy.

"The ball fields are being cut and the weight room is cleaned and shined and ready to be used. But, for now, all that is shut down, since large groups can't get together."